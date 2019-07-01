National Doctors' Day 2019: Skincare Tips From Dermatologists That You Must Know! Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

If you are looking for the best skincare advice and tips, who can be better than an expert! A dermatologist is the best person to turn to for much-needed skincare advice.

With all the information floating around us and all the treatments and products that keep popping up every day, the line between what is best for our skin and what is not has become a little blurred and thus we tend to make some small mistakes that have huge and long-lasting effects on our skin.

To prevent that from happening, today in this article, we bring to you some of the best skincare tips according to the dermatologists that will help you take care of your skin in a better way. Read on to know more about what these amazing tips are.

1. A Hot Shower Is A Big No-No

Are you someone who loves a hot shower? Well, unfortunately, that's not the case with your skin. Dermatologists strongly advise against a hot shower as it strips off the skin moisture and leads to dry skin. You can try a lukewarm or cold shower instead.

2. Keep The Skin Hydrated

Hydrated skin equals happy skin. According to dermatologists keeping your skin moisturised is one of the best ways to maintain healthy skin.[1] While most of us are aware of this fact, we misunderstand keeping the skin hydrated with drinking plenty of water.

Drinking enough water does flush toxins out of your system to leave you with fresh skin, but that isn't enough to keep it hydrated. Your skin needs to be moisturised from the outside as well. So, invest in a moisturising body lotion and use it every day post bath to keep your skin moisturised and happy.

3. Facial Massage To Rejuvenate Your Skin

A relaxing facial massage can do wonders for your skin. This can be justified by the fact almost all of your facial treatments include a relaxing massage. Dermatologists suggest that you should give a relaxing massage to your face on a regular basis, especially concentrating around the mouth and eye area. This is especially useful to remove the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face.[2]

4. Sunscreen Is A Must

Excessive exposure to the sun can turn out to be quite harmful to the skin and therefore, dermatologists advice you to never step out in the sun without a protective layer of sunscreen. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from the harmful UV rays but also prevents the possible photodamage that can be caused by them.[3] So, it is strongly advised to wear sunscreen before stepping out, no matter the weather.

5. Be Mindful Of The Products That You Buy

A simple mistake that can cause great harm to our skin is buying a product that isn't meant for your skin. There are different skin types and the corresponding products that are meant specifically for your skin type. Dermatologists suggest that you must know your skin type well before purchasing any products for your skin. Choosing the wrong product can lead to sensitive skin and thus various issues that come with it.[2]

6. Do Not Overexfoliate

While exfoliating the skin is an important step in skincare, overdoing it is strongly advised against. Exfoliation process removes the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin and helps to unclog the skin pores. But this is something that is to be done once or twice a week, not more than that. Overexfoliating the skin will roughen it up and cause harm to your skin.

Sources: [6] [7] [8] [9]

7. It's An Everyday Process

Taking care of your skin isn't something that you switch on and off as you please. It is something that you need to do regularly. Therefore, dermatologists say that skincare is an ongoing process and you need to do it every day or week as is required by your skin. Make a proper skincare routine and then follow it religiously and you'll notice a change in your skin.

8. Don't Forget The Lips

While you take care of your skin, don't forget to pay attention to your lips as well. Cracked lips are the first indication of dry skin and thus you should pay attention to what your lips tell you. Keep a lip balm with you at all times to keep your lips moisturised and supple. And if you feel your lips getting extensively dry, it's time to make some changes.

9. Your Neck Needs Care Too

While you take various measures to keep the facial skin rejuvenated, you forget that your neck also needs all the attention and care. And especially when it comes to skin ageing, your neck can reflect a lot. And hence dermatologists advice to extend your skincare to the neck area as well.

10. Don't Rub Your Eyes

The area around your eyes is quite sensitive and thus dermatologists advise against vigorously rubbing your eyes. This may damage the delicate skin and lead to signs of skin ageing like fine lines and wrinkles under your eyes. Also, wear shades when you're out in the sun to protect your eyes from the harsh and harmful sun rays.

11. Avoid Smoking And Drinking

If you want healthy and glowing skin stay away from drinking and smoking. These can reduce the blood flow in your skin and thus lead to various skin issues. Excessive smoking and drinking are not only hazardous for your health, but it also affects the appearance and health of your skin as well.[4]

12. Watch What You Eat

Your diet has a close connection to the health of your skin. The better and nutritious your diet is, the more it reflects on your skin. A healthy diet provides your skin with the nutrients that it needs and thus improves the appearance and health of your skin. Dermatologists suggest to include green leafy vegetables, vitamin C and healthy fats in your diet. At the same time, you need to cut down on high sugar, oily and junk foods.[5]

View Article References [1] Purnamawati, S., Indrastuti, N., Danarti, R., & Saefudin, T. (2017). The Role of Moisturizers in Addressing Various Kinds of Dermatitis: A Review. Clinical medicine & research, 15(3-4), 75–87. doi:10.3121/cmr.2017.1363 [2] Neill U. S. (2012). Skin care in the aging female: myths and truths. The Journal of clinical investigation, 122(2), 473–477. doi:10.1172/JCI61978 [3] Wolf, R., Matz, H., Orion, E., & Lipozencic, J. (2003). Sunscreens—the ultimate cosmetic. Acta Dermatovenerol Croat, 11(3), 158-162. [4] Ortiz, A., & Grando, S. A. (2012). Smoking and the skin. International journal of dermatology, 51(3), 250-262. [5] Katta, R., & Desai, S. P. (2014). Diet and dermatology: the role of dietary intervention in skin disease.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,7(7), 46–51. [6] https://www.123rf.com/photo_13770734_old-engraved-illustration-of-the-hall-for-single-bath-in-hopital-saint-louis-in-paris-france-industr.html [7] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:D._Turner,_De_Morbis_Cutaneis,_1714_Wellcome_L0004210.jpg [8] https://in.pinterest.com/pin/405675878929839500/?lp=true [9] https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vector/a-dermatologist-is-examining-the-woman-s-skin-vector-23349263