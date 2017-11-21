10 Simple Ways In Which Guava Leaves Can Be Used For Hair Care

Hair fall treatment using guava leaves |अमरुद की पत्तियाँ रोकेंगी बालों का झड़ना | Boldsky

With so many hair care products available in the market, it has become quite an easy task to take care of your hair. These products provide the much-needed nutrition to your hair and make it stronger and healthier from within, thus giving you shiny and long hair on the outside. But, at times, these over-the-counter products can be really damaging to your hair, depending on their chemical content and other ingredients. So, what can you do in that case? Simple, switch to home remedies.

Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using guava leaves for hair care? Did you know that it is one of the most preferred choices of women when it comes to hair care?

How To Use Guava Leaves For Hair Care?

Guava leaves can be used in different forms when it comes to hair care. You can make a home-made hair tonic using guava leaves and some water or grind it to make a hair mask and mix it with other essential ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen or even use it as a deep conditioning hair mask.

Listed below are some natural ways to incorporate guava leaves in your hair care routine.

1. Guava leaves & lemon juice for treating dandruff & split ends

Lemon juice, when used in combination with guava leaves, helps to treat hair problems like dandruff and split ends. [2]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Grind some guava leaves to make it into powdered form and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and air dry your hair.

Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.

2. Guava leaves & coconut oil for frizzy hair

Coconut oil, when used in combination with guava leaves, helps in combating unnecessary frizz in your hair and makes it more manageable. [3]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Grind some guava leaves with some coconut oil and make it into a paste.

Apply it to your hair and put on a shower cap. Leave the mixture on your hair for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use a frizz-free hair serum post hair wash.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

3. Guava leaves & avocado oil for damaged hair

Avocado oil contains minerals that help in sealing hair cuticle cells, thus preventing it from breakage and damage. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves juice

2 tbsp avocado oil

How to do

Put some guava leaves in a blender and add water to it. Once done, strain the juice and transfer it to a bowl in the given quantity.

Add some avocado oil to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it onto your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 20-25 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

4. Guava leaves & egg white for greasy hair

Loaded with proteins, egg whites contain essential amino acids that are beneficial for your hair and help to reduce greasiness, apart from protecting your hair from breakage and thinning.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

1 egg

How to do

Separate the egg white from the yolk and add it to a bowl. Discard the egg yolk and set the egg white aside.

Now take a handful of guava leaves and grind them to make it into powdered form.

Add the powdered guava leaves to the bowl containing the egg white and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on to your hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in every 15 days for desired results.

5. Guava leaves, olive oil & apple cider vinegar for dry and dull hair

An excellent natural hair conditioner, olive oil keeps your hair hydrated and nourished and makes it manageable. It protects your hair cuticles by making a protective layer over your hair shaft.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

How to do

Combine olive oil and apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Grind some guava leaves, make it into powder form and add it to the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients together and apply it onto your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

6. Guava leaves, henna & curry leaves for grey hair

Henna not only helps in conditioning your hair, but is also an effective home remedy for getting rid of grey hair. [5] You can use henna in combination with some curry leaves and guava leaves to get benefited from them.

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves juice

1½ tbsp henna powder

1 curry leaves paste

How to do

Put some guava leaves in a blender and add water to it. Once done, strain the juice and transfer it to a bowl in the given quantity.

Add some henna powder to it and mix well.

Now, take some curry leaves and grind them with some water to make a paste. Once done, add it to the bowl and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and let your hair dry naturally.

7. Guava leaves & amla powder for hair loss

Amla powder, also known as Indian Gooseberry, not just benefits your hair, but also your scalp. It helps to maintain healthy hair growth, thus curbing hair loss. Moreover, it also helps to maintain the overall health of your scalp. [6] You can massage your scalp with amla powder or amla juice to avail its benefits.

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves juice

2 tbsp amla powder

How to do

Mix some guava leaves juice and amla powder in a bowl.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and then use your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

8. Guava leaves & onion juice for hair growth

Onion juice, when applied topically, helps to boost production of an enzyme called catalase that aids in hair growth. Moreover, it is also rich in sulphur that helps to nourish your hair follicles. When used regularly, it maintains the overall health of your scalp. [7]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

2 tbsp onion juice

How to do

Grind some guava leaves to make it into powdered form and add it to a bowl.

Add some onion juice to it and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your scalp and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

9. Guava leaves, garlic & vinegar for treating lice

Garlic is one of the most commonly used home remedies for treating lice. Although it can get a bit smelly, it is very effective. You can use it with a mix of guava leaves and vinegar for treating lice. [8]

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

5-6 garlic cloves

½ tbsp vinegar

How to do

Add some guava leaves powder to a bowl and mix some vinegar with it.

Now, take the garlic cloves and grind them with little water to make garlic paste. Add it to the guava leaves and vinegar bowl.

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it to your scalp properly and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with a lice treatment shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

10. Guava leaves & tea tree oil for itchy scalp

Tea tree oil helps in clearing pores on your scalp, thus treating greasy and itchy scalp effectively. You can combine it with guava leaves juice to get the best of both ingredients. Tea tree oil is also proven to fight off bacteria, fungi, and viruses that damage your scalp. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp guava leaves juice

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Mix some guava juice and tea tree oil in a bowl.

Apply it onto your scalp and hair and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow it to dry naturally.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

Benefits Of Using Guava Leaves For Hair

Loaded with an array of essential nutrients and vitamins like B & C, guava leaves are not just beneficial for your health, but for your hair and skin as well. Listed below are some amazing benefits of guava leaves for your hair.

1. Maintain scalp health

Guava leaves possess anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, & antioxidant properties that make it a premium choice when it comes to scalp health. You can make guava juice and apply it topically on your scalp. [1]

2. Promote hair growth

Rich in vitamins B & C, guava leaves help to nourish your hair follicles, thus aiding in healthy hair growth.

3. Treat dandruff, split ends, & lice

Guava leaves, when applied topically on your scalp, help in treating common hair problems like dandruff, hair breakage, lice, and split ends. Moreover, the antioxidant properties present in guava leaves also help to fight the harmful free radicals that damage your hair.

4. Remove dirt and grime from the scalp

When you use guava leaves topically in the form of juice, they help to remove dirt and grime buildup from your scalp and hair, thus unclogging your hair follicles. This, in turn, helps to prevent oiliness and stickiness in your scalp and hair.

5. Prevents sun damage

Guava leaves contain lycopene that protects your hair from possible sun damage.