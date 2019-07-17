How To Use Coconut Oil To Get Rid Of Wrinkles Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Wrinkles and fine lines on your face are the first visible signs of ageing and they can be quite alarming. Have you also observed these signs of ageing on your face lately? Well, now is the time to do something about it.

With age you see wrinkles forming on your face. You, then, buy various products and try different salon treatments to get rid of them. But you quickly realise that these don't work in the long run and aren't the safest option to use. So, what is the alternative to that? Well, it's quite simple actually- coconut oil.

Coconut oil has proven to be an effective ingredient to nourish the skin and this wonderful oil can help you get rid of those wrinkles. Coconut oil is highly moisturising for the skin and thus improves skin hydration to give you soft and supple skin.[1]

Furthermore, it has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and rejuvenate your skin to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.[2] Besides, it boosts the collagen production in the skin and makes your skin firm and youthful.[3] Let's now have a look at how you can use this amazing ingredient to get rid of wrinkles.

1. Coconut Oil With Turmeric

An effective ingredient to heal your skin, turmeric boosts the collagen production of the skin to improve skin elasticity and firmness and thus helps to reduce wrinkles.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add turmeric to this and mix well.

Apply the obtained mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

2. Coconut Oil With Milk And Lemon

The lactic acid present in milk improves skin appearance and reduce signs of skin ageing like fine lines and wrinkles.[5] Lemon contains vitamin C, a great antioxidant that helps to stimulate collagen production to get rid of wrinkles.[6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp raw milk

Few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Take the milk in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and keep stirring until the milk curdles.

Now add the coconut oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your face and gently massage it in for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this every alternate day for the best result.

3. Coconut Oil With Castor Oil

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of castor oil help to protect and soothe the skin. Besides, it keeps the skin hydrated and helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.[7]

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp castor oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and gently massage your face using this mixture for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy daily to get rid of wrinkles.

How To Use Coconut Oil To Treat Different Skin Issues

4. Coconut Oil With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar acts as an astringent for the skin that helps to tone and cleanse the skin and thus adds to the efficiency of coconut oil.

Ingredients

6-7 drops of coconut oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar using the water.

Apply this diluted apple cider vinegar solution to your face using a cotton ball.

Leave it on until it dries.

Now, gently massage your face using coconut oil for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see some improvement.

5. Coconut Oil With Honey

A great moisturising agent for the skin, honey has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to heal, protect and rejuvenate the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.[8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp organic coconut oil

½ tsp raw honey

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

6. Coconut Oil With Vitamin E

A strong antioxidant, vitamin E helps to protect and nourish the skin to give you healthy, soft and rejuvenated skin.[9]

Ingredients

1 tsp coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze its content into the bowl.

Mix both the ingredient together.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture to your face and gently massage your face for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day until you see some results.

7 Effective Coconut Oil Remedies To Treat Sunburn

6 Best Coconut Oil Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

View Article References [1] Agero, A. L., & Verallo-Rowell, V. M. (2004). A randomized double-blind controlled trial comparing extra virgin coconut oil with mineral oil as a moisturizer for mild to moderate xerosis.Dermatitis,15(3), 109-116. [2] Lima, E. B., Sousa, C. N., Meneses, L. N., Ximenes, N. C., Santos Júnior, M. A., Vasconcelos, G. S., … Vasconcelos, S. M. (2015). Cocos nucifera (L.) (Arecaceae): A phytochemical and pharmacological review.Brazilian journal of medical and biological research = Revista brasileira de pesquisas medicas e biologicas,48(11), 953–964. doi:10.1590/1414-431X20154773 [3] Nevin, K. G., & Rajamohan, T. (2010). Effect of topical application of virgin coconut oil on skin components and antioxidant status during dermal wound healing in young rats.Skin Pharmacology and Physiology,23(6), 290-297. [4] Thangapazham, R. L., Sharma, A., & Maheshwari, R. K. (2007). Beneficial role of curcumin in skin diseases. InThe molecular targets and therapeutic uses of curcumin in health and disease(pp. 343-357). Springer, Boston, MA. [5] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [6] Pullar, J., Carr, A., & Vissers, M. (2017). The roles of vitamin C in skin health.Nutrients,9(8), 866. [7] Final Report on the Safety Assessment of Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glyceryl Ricinoleate, Glyceryl Ricinoleate SE, Ricinoleic Acid, Potassium Ricinoleate, Sodium Ricinoleate, Zinc Ricinoleate, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Ethyl Ricinoleate, Glycol Ricinoleate, Isopropyl Ricinoleate, Methyl Ricinoleate, and Octyldodecyl Ricinoleate1. (2007). International Journal of Toxicology, 26(3_suppl), 31–77. [8] Ediriweera, E. R., & Premarathna, N. Y. (2012). Medicinal and cosmetic uses of Bee's Honey - A review.Ayu,33(2), 178–182. doi:10.4103/0974-8520.105233 [9] Zhai H, Behnam S, Villarama C, D, Arens-Corell M, Choi M, J, Maibach H, I: Evaluation of the Antioxidant Capacity and Preventive Effects of a Topical Emulsion and Its Vehicle Control on the Skin Response to UV Exposure. Skin Pharmacol Physiol 2005;18:288-293.