Effects Of Sleep Deprivation On Your Beauty

You might have heard about the term 'beauty sleep'. Well, guess what? Beauty sleep is real! A proper good night's sleep can actually do wonders for your beauty. And lack of sleep can have adverse effects on your beauty. Apart from the obvious effects of lack of sleep such as looking tired, the bags under your eyes etc., it has some long-term outcomes on your beauty as well.

Proper sleep is important to rejuvenate your mind and body. After getting a good night's sleep, your skin also feels revitalised. However, sleep deprivation can affect the appearance of your skin and trigger various skin-related issues, such as acne, dry skin, skin allergies etc.

Through this article today, we aim to understand how harmful sleep deprivation can be and what are its adverse effects on your beauty. Read on to know more!

1. Your Skin Loses The Glow

Lack of sleep leads to an increase in the level of cortisol.[1] This is a hormone that triggers inflammation in the skin and makes your skin dull. Therefore, when you don't get enough sleep your skin loses its glow and tends to become dull and dry.

2. It Can Lead To Breakouts

Another major effect of lack of sleep is that it might lead to breakouts such as acne, pimples etc. The lack of sleep weakens your immune system and thus your skin is more prone to acne-causing bacteria. Also, lack of sleep leads to an increase in skin inflammation and thus can cause breakouts such as acne.[2]

3. It Can Worsen Skin Conditions

Sleep deprivation can not only lead to breakouts but it can also worsen any skin condition that you might have. So, if you're suffering from acne or any other skin condition, you need to be particular about your sleep. Getting a good night's sleep will help heal the skin faster.

4. It Leads To Faster Skin Ageing

Proper sleep is essential to rejuvenate your skin and keep it healthy. Sleep deprivation, however, decreases the collagen production in the skin and thus it can lead to signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Besides, lack of sleep also diminishes the skin barrier function and thus accelerates the process of skin ageing.[3]

5. It Causes Dry Skin

While you sleep, your body not only rejuvenates itself but improves the hydration as well. Hence, getting proper sleep moisturises the body and keeps it hydrated. And if you don't get proper sleep, it will lead to dry skin and also the various issues that come with having dry skin.

6. The Under-eye Bags And Dark Circles!

The area under your eyes is quite sensitive and thus it gets affected easily. One of the most visible effects of lack of sleep is reflected in your under-eye area. The dark circles, swollen eyes and bags under your eyes more of often than not are caused by the lack of sleep. This can ruin your whole appearance and thus shouldn't be taken lightly.[4]

7. It Can Contribute To Weight Gain

This might sound weird to you, but it's true. An activity as sedentary as sleep can influence your weight. Studies have shown that lack of sleep influences your weight and leads to obesity. The lack of sleep does make you more hungry and your cravings for sweet stuff increases. All this contributes to weight gain.[5]

