Give Your Skin The Goodness Of Honey & Milk With This Amazing Face Pack

Are you facing skin issues? Do you feel that your skin isn't how it used to be? That it has lost all its glow and glory? Or are you battling with the issue of acne or worse, acne scars?

Well, don't you worry! Today, we bring to you a quick and easy remedy for your skin issues - honey & milk. That's right. These two readily available ingredients can be the key to solving your skin issues.

Honey, as we all know, is a great moisturiser for the skin. It makes your skin soft and supple and helps to deal with various skin issues. It is also a major ingredient in many of the home remedies we use.

Milk is gentle on the skin, yet it effectively cleanses your skin and adds a natural glow to your skin.

Honey and milk together make up for a power-packed home remedy to nourish your skin.

How To Make Honey & Milk Face Pack

Honey and milk together work wonders for your skin and give you a flawless skin. Let's have a look at this amazing face pack.

Ingredients you need

½ cup milk

3-4 tbsp raw and organic honey

What you need to do

Wash your face using lukewarm water and pat dry.

In a bowl, add the above-mentioned quantity of milk.

Add the honey in it and stir the mixture using a fork.

Keep stirring the mixture until the honey dissolves completely in the milk.

As this mixture will be runny in consistency, use a cotton pad to apply it. Dip the cotton pad in the mixture and use this to apply the mixture on your face and neck.

You can apply 2-3 coats of this mixture to ensure that you have properly applied an even coat on your skin.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Once you feel the pack has dried, use cold water to rinse it off.

Pat your face dry gently using a towel.

To finish it off, you can apply rose water as a toner and leave it be. This step is completely optional though.

There you go! A simple and effective face pack to nourish your skin! With regular usage of this face pack, you will notice a difference in your skin. Let's have a look at the various benefits of this face pack.

Benefits Of Honey & Milk Face Pack

1. Moisturises your skin

Honey acts as a natural humectant and helps to lock moisture in the skin. Hence, it moisturises the skin and makes your skin soft and supple. [1] The lactic acid present in milk makes your skin smooth and promotes clean and healthy skin.

2. Adds a natural glow to the skin

Honey and milk pack will provide a natural glow to your skin with its first application. Honey not only makes the skin supple, but it also has antioxidant properties that protect the skin and keep it fresh, glowing and healthy. The lactic acid in the milk deeply cleanses the skin to give you that natural glow. Besides, this face pack also helps to remove the suntan.

3. Cleanses the skin

Honey has antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth the harmful bacteria and thus helps to maintain healthy skin. Milk is a gentle cleanser for the skin. It contains alpha hydroxy acids that exfoliate the dead skin cells to remove dirt and impurities from the skin and thus cleanses your skin. [2]

4. Treats acne

Regular application of this face pack helps you deal with the issue of acne. Honey has antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria and thus prevents acne. [3] Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the inflammation and irritation caused due to acne. Vitamin C present in milk helps to treat acne and the inflammation and scars associated with it. [4]

5. Reduces scars and pigmentation

Topical application of honey on the skin helps to improve the appearance of the skin. It helps to reduce scar and pigmentation and thus provides an even tone to the skin. The vitamin C present in the milk has a healing effect on the skin and helps to the scar and pigmentation to give you clear skin. [5]

6. Delays ageing

Honey and milk blended together leave you with a firm and youthful skin. Honey helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Besides, the lactic acid present in the milk makes the skin firm and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. [6]

7. Heals chapped lips

Last, but definitely not the least, is its ability to heal chapped lips. Honey locks the moisture in the skin and keeps the lips soft and supple and milk adds to its benefits and heals the dry and cracked lips. Use this amazing blend of milk and honey on a regular basis to get rid of those chapped lips and make them soft and smooth.

