Vegetable Face Packs To Try Out This Summer

We all love to have that glowing, healthy and flawless skin. Most of us think that attaining this is a costly affair. But the fact is that it is not! What if I tell you that you can also get a flawless skin by sitting back at home? Yes, you read that right.

This write-up will give you a complete guide on some vegetable face masks which are cheaper and affordable that you can try at home this season.

Since most of the vegetables contain minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, these help in keeping the skin fresh and rejuvenated by removing tan, dark circles, pimples and acne scars and also help in skin whitening.

While using vegetable face packs, make sure that you use organic vegetables. This is because other vegetables contain a lot of chemicals that will cause side effects in the long run.

Let us see how to use organic vegetables in the form of face packs for a healthy and glowing skin.

Cucumber Face Pack

If you have a dry skin, this simple cucumber face mask can help cure it. This can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of cucumber juice

1 tablespoon of sour cream

How To Use:

1. Mix all the ingredients together and make a paste.

2. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

4. This mask will make your skin turn smooth and hydrate it, thus preventing it from dryness.

Potato Juice

Potato helps in making the skin look brighter, since it contains antioxidants. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredients:

1 potato

Cotton pad

Method:

1. Cut a potato into small pieces.

2. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice.

3. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your face.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off with normal water.

Tomato Face Pack

Tomato contains vitamins that help in keeping the skin to look fresh and healthy. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 cup of water

How To Use:

1. Cut the tomato into small pieces and mash them to make a paste.

2. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water.

4. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Carrot Face Pack

Vitamin C contained in carrot helps in brightening the skin and combating acne scars and pimples. It also helps in removing tan and exfoliates the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp carrot paste

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

A pinch of turmeric powder

How To Use:

1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

2. Mix it well, so that no lumps are formed.

3. Apply this thick paste evenly on your face and neck.

4. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Onion Face Packs

The vitamins contained in onion help to increase the blood circulation and lead to a wrinkle-free skin.

Ingredients:

1 small onion

Cotton balls

Water

How To Use:

1. Cut onion into small pieces.

2. Blend it to take out the juice out of it.

3. Dip a cotton ball and apply the juice all over your face and neck.

4. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water.

5. You can repeat this twice or thrice in a week to see faster and better results.

Beetroot Face Pack

This pack will help in retaining the moisture of the skin and keeping the skin smooth and soft.

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons beetroot juice

3 tbsp yogurt

How To Use:

1. Blend half of a beetroot to make a juice out of it.

2. Add 4 teaspoons of beetroot juice in a bowl.

3. Add 3 tbsp of yogurt.

4. Mix both the ingredients well.

5. Apply this mixture on your face.

6. Let it stay for 25 minutes and wash it off in normal water.