Get Instant Fairness With These Top 10 Hacks

The market today is flooded with lotions, creams, and other cosmetics that promise an instant fairness. But, the fairness so obtained may seem only temporary, and will vanish once you stop using the cream or product.

However, we have plenty of natural options for instant fairness available right in our kitchen counters. Moreover, you can never run out of stock with these and are safe enough to be used even by people with sensitive skin.

So, here's a list of such magical ingredients that can easily help you gain that radiant glow, when used on a regular basis. Out of the following 10 fairness recipes, you can choose the ones that work best for you, and follow it at least twice a week for best results.

Before trying out any of these, first cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry with a towel.

1. Gram flour + Turmeric + Milk cream + Rosewater

Mix together about 2 tbsp of gram flour, with a pinch of organic turmeric powder, a tsp of fresh milk cream, and a few drops of rosewater, so as to make a thick paste. If you have an extremely dry skin, you can add a drop or two of coconut oil to this mix. Those of you with oily skin can skip adding milk cream/coconut oil.

Apply it as a face pack, avoiding the eye area. Allow it to dry completely and rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

The gram flour helps control the production of excess oil in your skin and maintains pH levels. It removes grime and acts as a gentle exfoliant, while also boosting production of new skin cells. Turmeric makes for an excellent treatment for pigmentation, acne, scars and dark spots. The presence of curcumin in turmeric inhibits melanin production, while milk cream acts as cleanser and also provides moisturization to the skin.

2. Lemon + Honey

Combine 2 tbsp of lemon juice with 1 tbsp of honey until smooth. Apply the mixture as a face pack, avoiding the eye area. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. For effective results, do this twice a week.

Benefits:

The high vitamin C content in lemon helps in lightening pigmentation and dark spots and evens the skin tone. It is rich in antioxidants, and the face pack refines pores, while also keeping harmful bacteria away that lead to breakouts. Both lemon and honey have bleaching properties that help in controlling the melanin production and helps in skin lightening.

3. Cucumber Skin Toner

Now, make your skin glow with cucumber juice face pack, mixing with a few drops of lemon. Apply this liquid potion, with a cotton ball, on your skin, specifically on the darkened areas. Allow it to dry and wash off.

Benefits:

This works well if you have had to spend some time in the sun, as cucumber is effective in removing sun tan, blemishes, and dark spots. Lemon juice is a common ingredient in fairness recipes, as it helps lighten complexion.

4. Papaya + Lemon juice + Milk

Blend together 1 slice of papaya, 1 tsp of lemon juice and a tsp of milk to get a smooth consistency. Apply the mixture as a face pack avoiding the eye area. Leave on for about 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

Benefits:

Lemon juice by itself is great for an instant fairness. On combining with papaya, it can give you double-fold results, as both lemon and papaya have bleaching properties, and helps lighten the complexion. Lemon juice works best for oily skin. If you have dry skin, you add milk to the mixture for better hydration. Milk is a good cleanser too.

5. Fuller's Earth (Multani mitti) + Cucumber + Rosewater

Blend together 2 tsp of Fuller's earth, 5 to 6 peeled cucumber slices and 2 tbsp rosewater until it forms a smooth mixture. Apply as a face pack and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Benefits:

Both fuller's earth and cucumber juice help lighten the skin complexion, while the rosewater helps in adding an instant pink glow to your skin. Being rich in minerals, Multani mitti has good cleansing, oil-absorbing and bleaching properties and it also nourishes your skin.

6. Cucumber + Papaya + Avocado

All fruits are good for your skin, but citrus fruits in particular are beneficial, due to their high vitamin C content. Another good combination for skin complexion is cucumber, papaya and avocado. Make a pulp out of these fruits. Mix well and apply on face and allow it to stay for 20 minutes, before rinsing off in lukewarm water.

Benefits:

Cucumber, avocado and papaya will help bring out your inner fairness. Benefits of cucumber and papaya on the skin have already been mentioned above. Avocados contain healthy fats that moisturize the skin, reduce inflammation and render a healthy glowing skin.

7. Sandalwood + Rosewater

Try to buy organic sandalwood powder when you are using it for beauty purposes. Else, you can get the original sandalwood stick, which on rubbing against a stone surface will give the paste. In a small container, mix 2 tsp of sandalwood powder with about 2 tsp of rosewater. Make a paste and apply on your face. Leave it on until dry and wash with lukewarm water for real fair and beautiful skin.

Benefits:

Sandalwood has been popular since ancient times in improving complexion. In the olden days, women used sandalwood paste to maintain a healthy, glowing skin. Sandalwood has anti-tanning, anti-ageing properties, and is the best solution for a clear complexion.

8. Tomato

If you are pressed for time, and can't think of any way out to remove your tan and add a glow to your skin, just one ripe tomato can come to your rescue. Just take one ripe tomato, wash well and blend to a puree consistency. Apply this in the form of a face pack, leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. This treatment can be done daily to get effective results.

Benefits:

The vitamins and minerals in tomatoes help in healing your skin and keep it hydrated. They prevent premature ageing and boost healthy cell production. The bleaching properties of tomatoes help in lightening the skin complexion, while the lycopene present in tomatoes help protect from the harmful UV rays.

9. Orange peel + Milk

First, peel an orange and allow the peels to get dried and powder it. Squeeze some juice out of the orange. In a small bowl, mix 2 spoons of orange peel powder, a spoon of raw milk and 2 spoons of orange juice. Mix well and apply all over your face. Keep it on for 20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. This works well in lightening facial skin.

Benefits:

As mentioned, all citrus fruits, due to their bleaching properties, are great in lightening the complexion. The peels of oranges are full of antioxidants, and their regular use can give you clear, brighter skin. The orange peel also has antimicrobial properties and hence is good for treating acne and for oily skin. It also helps in removing the blemishes and pigmentation.

10. Aloe vera gel + Cold milk

Aloe vera gel can be brought from the store, or to obtain it naturally, break open the aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Combine together 2 tbsp of the so-obtained gel with a tsp of cold milk, until it forms a smooth consistency. This can be refrigerated and used as a face cream for quick pampering. Allow it to remain on your face for 5 minutes and then wipe it off with cotton soaked in cold water. This can be done at least once a day.

Benefits:

Aloe vera gel is 96% water, and hence is very hydrating on the skin. It is loaded with nutrients, enzymes, salicylic acid, saponins, minerals like magnesium, zinc, etc., that help protect from sun and pollution. They also inhibit melanin production and lighten the skin colour.

With so much of natural fairness options in hand, you will no longer have to wake up to dull, lifeless skin.