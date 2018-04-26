Tips To Brighten Your Lips Overnight

Every woman loves to have glossy and pink lips. Lips are one of the most attractive facial features and all of us would love to keep it rosy all the time.

But most of us face the problem of discoloured or dark lips that makes us lose our confidence in the way we appear. Excess tea or coffee intake, exposure to the sun, and failing to take a proper care of the lips can lead to pigmentation of the lips. In order to prevent that, we depend on chemical creams, and other treatments, which can be harmful in the long run.

Why do you have to depend on these if you can find simple and natural remedies sitting back at home and that too overnight? Sounds interesting, right? We can also have those natural-looking glossy, pink and soft lips which we can attain easily sitting back at home with the help of some natural ingredients.

So, let's see what they are.

Rose Water

It helps in brightening the colour of your lips, as it circulates blood flow. All you need to do for this is to apply cold rose water on your lips with the help of a cotton ball. Repeat this 2-3 times and go to bed. Wash it off the next morning.

You can also use an alternative remedy. Soak rose petals in some amount of milk and blend it to form a paste. Apply this paste on your lips before you go to bed. Wash it off in the next day morning and you'll get pink and kissable lips overnight.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in rejuvenating the skin, leaving the skin to look brighter and moisturized. Cut an aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that you get in the market. But using the fresh aloe vera gel is always better. Apply this on your lips and gently massage. Repeat this once every day for best results.

Sugar

Sugar is known to be one of the best natural exfoliators. You can get pink lips instantly with this simple sugar lip scrub. Add 1 tbsp sugar with some amount of water, in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub in a circular motion. Apply this every day before you go to bed for faster and better results.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate helps in lightening dark lips instantly. In addition to brightening the lips, it also helps in moisturizing and hydrating the lips. All you need is 1 tbsp of pomegranate juice and 1 tbsp of carrot juice. Apply this mixture on your lips and leave it on overnight. Wash it off the next morning.

Almond Oil

Almond oil has agents that help in rejuvenating the skin. Also, the properties in almond oil prevent the discolouration of your lips, thus making it brighter. Take some almond oil and gently massage it on your lips and leave it overnight. Do this every day before you go to bed.

Lemon And Honey

The citrus extract from the lemon helps in removing the tan and it makes your lips look brighter. Honey nourishes your lips, keeping it soft and moisturized throughout. All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your lips. Leave it on for 1 hour and wipe it off with a wet cloth.

Beetroot

Beetroot's stain is the best natural way in lightening your lips and it will leave you with those naturally pink-looking lips. All you need for this is some beetroot juice, 3-4 mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil. Cut the beetroot into small pieces and blend them well. Strain the juice. Add some mint leaves and a few drops of almond oil.

Dip a cotton ball into it, and dab it on your lips. Repeat this twice, every day.

Glycerin

Glycerin helps in retaining the moisture of the skin. This helps in preventing the dryness and thus making the lips look more brighter. Apply some glycerin on your lips with a cotton swab every day before you go to bed. Using this daily will give you those pink and glossy lips.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar acts as a natural lightening agent and also will help in removing the pigmentation on your lips. Dilute a few drops of apple cider vinegar in water. Apply this on your lips with a cotton swab and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After this, wash it off in lukewarm water. Do not use this as an overnight application, as it contains acid, which might damage the skin.

Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as an exfoliator and helps in removing the dead cells. This will help you to reduce the pigmentation and will lighten your dark lips. Add some water to 1 teaspoon of baking soda to form a paste. Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub it in a circular motion. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then wash it off in normal water. Use this every alternate day.