These Veggies Can Save Your Skin

Glowing and flawless skin is something we all dream about. Most of us think that attaining this is expensive and time consuming. But the fact is that, it is not! What if I tell you that you can also get a flawless skin by sitting back at home?

Yes, you read that right! This article will show you some vegetable face packs and how they can benefit you in keeping your skin clean and clear.

Vegetables contain minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that help in keeping the skin fresh and rejuvenated by removing tan, dark circles, pimples and acne scars and also help in skin whitening. While using vegetable face packs, make sure that you use organic and chemical-free vegetables.

This is because some vegetables contain a lot of chemicals in them that could cause side effects in the long run, when used on the skin. Also, it is ideal to go in for a ski patch test before applying anything on your face, to know how the ingredient would react to the skin.

Let us now see how to use vegetables in the form of face packs for a healthy and glowing skin.

Carrot Face Pack

Vitamin C contained in carrot helps in brightening the skin and in combating acne scars and pimples. It also helps in removing the tan and exfoliates the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp carrot paste

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

A pinch of turmeric powder

How To Use:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together. Mix it well, so that no lumps are formed. Apply this thick paste evenly on your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Onion Face Pack

The vitamins contained in an onion help to increase the blood circulation and lead to a wrinkle-free skin.

Ingredients:

1 small onion

Cotton balls

Water



How To Use:

Cut onion into small pieces. Blend it to take out the juice. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply the juice all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water. You can repeat this twice or thrice in a week to see faster and better results.

Beetroot Face Pack

This pack will help in maintaing the moisture of the skin and in keeping it smooth and soft.

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons beetroot juice

3 tbsp yogurt

How To Use:

Blend half of a beetroot to make a juice out of it. Add 4 teaspoons of beetroot juice in a bowl. Add 3 tbsp of yogurt. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face. Let it stay for 25 minutes and then wash it off in normal water.

Cucumber Face Pack

This simple cucumber face mask can help if you have a dry skin. Since cucumber contains anti-ageing properties, this can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.



Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of cucumber juice

1 tablespoon of sour cream

How To Use:

Mix all the ingredients together and make a paste. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. This mask will make your skin turn smooth and hydrate it, thus preventing it from dryness.

Potato Juice

Potato helps in making the skin look brighter, since it contains antioxidants. It also helps in removing the dead skin cells, since it has mild bleaching agents.

Ingredients:

1 potato

Cotton pad

Method:

Cut a potato into small pieces. Grate the potato and squeeze to extract the juice. Dip a cotton pad into it and apply on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Tomato Face Pack

Tomato contains vitamins that help in keeping the skin to look fresh and healthy. It also helps in making your skin look less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing and fresh skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut a medium-sized tomato into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.