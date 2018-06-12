Remedies For Dandruff On Eyelashes

Dandruff on the head is a common issue faced by most of us. But did you know that dandruff can even appear on your eyelashes and eyebrows? Yes, you read that right.

Blepharitis is a condition where your eyelids get inflammed because of some kind of infection or fungus. Due to this, the skin around your eyes can turn dry and flaky, which will result in dandruff. This can cause irritation, itching and burning sensation on the skin near your eye area.

But do not worry. You can easily deal with this if you try out some home remedies. This article will give you some simple remedies and tips for curing dandruff on eyelashes. Make sure to check these out.

Also, it is highly recommended you try these remedies on a patch of skin first, to know how the ingredients would react on the skin. Since the skin around the eyes is sensitive, extra care must be taken and the use must be discontinued in case any severe issues occur.

Almond Oil

Sometimes, dead skin cells can cause dandruff. Almond oil helps in removing the dead skin cells around the eyes. In addition to this, it also helps in hydrating the eyelashes.

Ingredient:

1 tbsp almond oil

How to do:

Take a tbsp of almond oil and slightly heat it. Now apply this on your eyelashes and give it a gentle massage. Leave it overnight and wash it off with cold water, the next morning. You can repeat this every day for better results.

Olive Oil

Olive oil helps in hydrating and thus will keep the eyelashes moisturized. This will reduce the chances of your skin around your eyes from getting dry.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

Water

Wash cloth

How to do:

First, slightly heat the olive oil and massage it on your eyelashes and around the areas of your eyes. Soak the wash cloth in lukewarm water and keep it on your eyelashes for about 15 minutes. Rinse off the excess oil with lukewarm water. Do this every day to get rid of dandruff.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps in treating any kind of bacteria or fungus that can cause dandruff on the eyelashes. It also helps in growing your eyelashes.

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel

Cotton pad/ball

How to do:

Cut open an aloe vera leaf. Scoop out the gel from it. Now, apply this fresh aloe vera gel on your lash lines with the help of a cotton ball. Let it stay for 5 minutes and then rinse it off later with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy every day for at least once to get rid of dandruff on the eyelashes faster.

Lemon Juice

Lemon contains citric acid that helps in getting rid of any fungal infection.

Ingredients:

Lemon juice

Water

Cotton ball

How to do:

In ¼th cup of water, dilute a few drops of lemon juice. Now, dip a cotton ball into the solution and apply it on your eyelashes. Leave the solution on for about 5 minutes. Wash it off with cold water. You can follow this routine once every day.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly is always the best solution for dry and flaky skin. In the same way, it can help in hydrating the eyelashes.

How to do:

All you have to do is apply some petroleum jelly on your eyelashes and eyelids. Gently massage on your eyelids and leave it overnight. Rinse it off the next morning with cold water. You can follow this routine every night.

Salt

Salt helps in removing the excess oil near the lash line and eyelids.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp salt

Water

How to do:

Take ¼th cup of water in a bowl and add 1 tbsp of salt and stir well. Dip a cotton pad and apply it on your eyelashes and eyelids. Wait for about 10 minutes and then wash it off in cold water. Follow this every day for attaining better results.