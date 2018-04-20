Homemade Cucumber Face Packs For A Glowing Skin You Must Try

With the onset of summer, we immediately begin to think of all the possible coolants for our body and skin, and cucumber always stands first in the list. There is no other veggie that is as capable of cooling our body as cucumber.

Come summer, and we all load our refrigerators with this cooling veggie. No doubt, cucumber is a health food, and is much in demand during the scorching summer heat. This cheap, humble veggie is packed with nutrients that are vital for our body and skin.

Just as cucumber is a popular health food, it is also an equally wonderful beauty aid too, as it does wonders for your skin. In this article, we will focus on how we can use cucumbers to work wonders on our skin, during the summer months. What's more? It works as a cooling eye mask, and refreshes tired, puffy eyes.

How Cucumber Benefits The Skin?

Before getting on to the details of how to incorporate cucumber into your daily beauty routine, let us first understand how cucumber works like magic on the skin. Cucumber offers the same benefits when applied to the skin, as it does when you have it as a food.

Apart from being loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, cucumber also has beneficial nutrients like Vitamin A, B1, biotin, Vitamin C and potassium, making it highly beneficial for the skin.

Moreover, the flesh of cucumber contains ascorbic and caffeic acids that help soothe skin irritation and reduce water retention. Therefore, cucumbers can also be used in cases of puffy eyes, dermatitis and burns.

Cucumber offers the following skin benefits:

• Lightens complexion

• Hydrates the skin

• Natural skin toner and astringent

• Offers healthy, younger-looking skin

• Removes oiliness in the skin

• Removes acne and blemishes

• Great moisturizer due to its high water content

• Reduces skin tan, rashes and sun burns.

15 Quick Homemade Cucumber Face Packs For Summer Skin Care:

Now, having known about the amazing skin benefits that cucumber offers, who wouldn't want to make this green beauty a part of their regular beauty routine?

We have compiled 15 best and easy-to-make cucumber face packs that can be incorporated in your beauty routine this summer. While all these packs are made of natural ingredients and can be used by all skin types, some packs are particularly good for people with specific skin type, as indicated below.

1. Cucumber + Gram Flour (Besan) Face Pack (rejuvenating Face Mask)

• Mix together 2 tbsp. besan with 3 tbsp. of cucumber juice and make a smooth paste.

• Apply evenly over face and neck, avoiding the eyes and mouth.

• Allow it to dry completely for about 20 to 30 minutes.

• Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

This face mask is great to make your skin feel fresh and add a glow during summers.

2. Cucumber + Yogurt Face Pack (ideal For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin)

• Grate about 1/4th of a cucumber to form a pulp.

• Mix 2 tablespoons of yogurt and cucumber pulp to form a paste.

• Apply the paste on your face, and wash off with warm water after 15 minutes.

Although this face pack is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin, it can also be safely used by those with sensitive skin.

3. Cucumber + Tomato Face Pack (anti-tan Face Mask)

• Peel the skin of 1/4th cucumber and blend it with ½ a ripe tomato.

• Apply the paste on your face and neck and massage for a minute or two in a circular motion.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with cool water.

This face pack is ideal to remove tan, and it adds radiance to your skin.

4. Cucumber + Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti) + Rosewater (Ideal For Acne-Prone Skin)

• Make a paste of 2 tbsp of Multani Mitti with 2 tbsp of cucumber juice and 1 tbsp of rose water.

• Apply evenly on face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Wash with warm water and pat dry.

This pack absorbs oiliness and grime, and reduces acne.

5. Cucumber + Aloe Vera Gel Or Juice (Brightening Face Mask)

• Mix 1/4th of grated cucumber with 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel or aloe vera juice.

• Apply the mixture on face and neck.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash with warm water.

This face pack can help in adding a glow to your skin.

6. Cucumber + Oats + Honey ( Ideal For Dry Skin)

• Mix together 1 tbsp of oats with 1 tbsp of cucumber pulp and ½ tbsp of honey.

• Apply evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes, wash with lukewarm water and pat dry.

The moisturizing and hydrating properties of honey makes this pack ideal for dry skin.

7. Cucumber + Lemon Juice ( Ideal For Oily, Tanned Skin)

• Mix together 3 tbsp of cucumber juice with 1 tbsp of lemon juice.

• Apply this mix on face and neck using cotton.

• Allow the mixture to remain on face for about 15 minutes.

• Rinse with cool water.

On regular use, this combination helps in controlling excess oil in the skin, and also fades away the tan.

8. Cucumber + Milk (Exfoliating Face Mask)

• Mix together 1 to 2 tbsp of cucumber pulp with 2 tbsp of milk.

• Apply the paste thoroughly over the face and neck.

• Leave the pack on for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

This exfoliating face mask is good for adding an instant glow to the skin.

9. Cucumber + Papaya Face Pack (Anti-ageing Face Mask)

• Slice ¼th of ripe papaya with ¼ of cucumber into small pieces and blend them.

• Apply the pack liberally on face and neck.

• Rinse with lukewarm water after 15 minutes.

This face pack can give you a glowing, younger-looking skin.

10. Cucumber + Neem Leaves (Ideal For Acne-prone Skin)

• Boil 6 neem leaves until they are soft. Strain the water.

• Blend in ½ a cucumber, adding the neem water to this mixture.

• Apply evenly on face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse with water and pat dry.

This pack is great if your skin is easily prone to breakouts.

11. Cucumber + Lemon Juice + Turmeric (Ideal For Normal To Oily Skin)

• Mash ½ a cucumber to form a pulp.

• Add a pinch of organic turmeric and 1 tsp of lemon juice to this.

• Apply it evenly on face and keep it on for 15 minutes.

• Wash with lukewarm water.

This face pack adds freshness and glow and is ideal for normal to oily skin.

12. Cucumber + Apple + Oats (ideal For Sensitive Skin)

• Mash together ½ cucumber and ½ apple.

• Add a tablespoon of oats to this mix and blend to a smooth paste.

• Apply this pack on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off with warm water.

This pack is ideal for soothing and rejuvenating the skin.

13. Cucumber + Coconut Oil (Ideal For Normal To Dry Skin)

• Grate ½ a cucumber and add 1 tsp of coconut oil to the mix.

• Apply on the face and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

• Rinse with warm water.

Coconut oil is a good moisturizer and on regular use, it adds glow to your skin.

14. Cucumber + Orange juice (Skin Brightening Mask)

• Blend together ½ cucumber and 2 tbsp of fresh orange juice.

• Apply the mask on the face and on neck.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse.

This mask is excellent for a radiant, glowing skin.

15. Cucumber + Banana (Normal To Dry Skin Types)

• Blend together ½ cucumber with 1 ripe banana to form a smooth paste.

• Apply the mask evenly on face and neck.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Banana's natural moisturizing property is amazing. This is a refreshing, nourishing face pack ideal in summer for normal to dry skin types.

So, this summer, take help of this beauty veggie to wipe off the damage caused by the harsh summer sun, and add that fresh glow to your skin.