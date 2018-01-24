Night-time Skin Care Routine For Healthy And Clear Skin

1. Remove Your Makeup:

The first thing you need to do is remove your makeup with a good-quality makeup remover. Gently erase the makeup from your face and use an alcohol-free toner on your skin, as this will help you restore your skin's pH balance and remove excess oil and dirt from your face. Gently dab the toner on your face and neck with the help of a cotton ball.

2. Use A Face Cleanser:

After removing your makeup, you will require to wash your face with a face cleanser. Apply a face cleanser and massage it into your skin.

This will help to remove excess oil and dirt from your skin. Wash it off with warm water. Warm water helps open the skin pores and lets the bacteria and dirt come out.

3. Exfoliate:

Exfoliation helps to remove the dead skin cells from your skin and allows the new skin to breathe. Use a homemade scrub or any store-bought scrub, which suits your skin, and massage it gently on your face, especially the cheeks and nose.

This will help exfoliate the dead skin and make your skin soft and supple. It not advisable to scrub your face on a daily basis, as the skin will become dry and make the skin thin. So, exfoliate your skin twice in a week.

4. Apply A Moisturizer:

Once you are done with cleaning and exfoliating, moisturizing your face is very important. Moisturizing lotions help to replenish and nourish your skin.

When you wash your face, along with the makeup and dirt, the essential oils in your skin will also get washed away, leaving your skin dry and uncomfortable.

Always moisturize your skin with a good-quality moisturizer. If you have oily skin, then choose a water-based moisturizer.

Do not forget to moisturize your elbows, knees, heels, hands, and feet, as these parts are dry at night.

5. Apply An Eye Cream:

Since there are no oil glands around the eye, we need to take extra care around the eye area. Gently massage the eye cream around your eyes without adding too much pressure.

Make sure you do not stretch the skin while massaging. Using an eye cream will help prevent dark circles and puffiness around the eye. It also moisturizes the delicate skin around the eyes.

6. Moisturize Your Lips:

Lips tend to crack and become dry at the end of the day, so in order to restore its moisture, gently wash your lips with warm water and dry them with a clean towel.

You can also scrub your lips with your toothbrush. Scrubbing your lips with a toothbrush will help remove the dead skin cells from your lips and make them soft and supple.

Do not apply too much of pressure while scrubbing your lips. Once done, gently apply lip balm all over your lips. If your lips are too dry, then apply a thick coat of lip balm. This will help nourish your lips and make it soft and supple.

7.Switch To A Silk Pillowcase:

Silk is friendlier to your skin and hair as compared to other fabrics. Silk helps to keep moisture intact to your skin and helps to keep your skin hydrated. This, in turn, keeps your skin healthy and smooth and also helps reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles.

A silk pillowcase is also good for the hair because the natural properties of silk can help reduce friction on your hair, which often causes split ends.

8. Sleep On Your Back:

Sleeping on your back will help to drain away fluid from your face, so that you will not look puffy in the morning. If you sleep on your stomach, then it is advisable to use a silk or a satin pillowcase, as this will help reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles.

9. Brush Your Hair:

Always brush your hair before going to sleep. This will help reduce hair fall and hair breakage and also stimulate blood flow to your scalp.

Make sure you brush your hair gently for 3-5 minutes for a good blood circulation in your scalp. You will have a healthy scalp and hair.

10. Cut Down On Caffeine Intake:

A good night's sleep is the key to a beautiful and healthy skin. Try to avoid consuming caffeine-loaded drinks before going to sleep.

This is because caffeine promotes alertness and it can disrupt your sleep. If you do not get your beauty sleep, then you will wake up in the morning looking puffy and tired. So, make sure you rest properly.