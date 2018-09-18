Having facial hair might be a concern for many women. The growth pattern is also different for each woman. The most common cause of excessive facial hair is hormonal imbalance. It is also hereditary and can happen during pregnancy.

In order to get rid of facial hair, we undergo painful processes like threading, plucking, waxing, etc. This is a nightmare for us women. So in this article, we'll give you an alternate solution to cope with this problem. This time it is nothing else but turmeric. You can use this ingredient to remove your facial hair without any pain.

So let us see how to use turmeric to remove facial hair.

Ingredients

½ cup cold milk

½ cup gram flour

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

How To Prepare?

1. In a clean bowl, add cold milk, gram flour, salt and turmeric powder.

2. Mix all the ingredients well with a spatula.

3. Apply this to the areas where you want to remove the hair.

4. Gently massage this mask in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips for a few minutes.

5. Later leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

6. After 20 minutes wash it off with warm water.

Before using this on your face make sure that you do a patch test whether to know you are allergic to turmeric or not. If you feel itching or any burning sensation then refrain from using this remedy.

Also, turmeric gives out a yellow stain after applying. If it is too much, dip a cotton ball into apple cider vinegar and rub it on the stain. This will help in getting rid of the turmeric stains effectively.

Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric has been used since ages in India for its various healing and beauty properties. Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in healing the skin. It also works effectively in removing facial hair. You can use it either in a raw form or mix it with other ingredients (mentioned above) for better and faster results. Apart from this turmeric also has skin lightening properties that makes it suitable for use in many cosmetics these days.

Benefits Of Gram Flour

Gram flour or commonly known as besan in India is a flour used most commonly to cook in India. Gram flour generally helps in reducing the excess oil produced on the skin thus giving soft and healthy skin. Gram flour works best in removing facial hair when used in the form of scrub since it is a natural exfoliant.

Milk

Milk has several beauty benefits when it comes to both skin and hair. The lactic acid contained in milk helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. This will make the skin glow naturally. When used for hair removal, it helps in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturized. The milk used here should be chilled whole milk.

Salt

Salt which is considered as a natural exfoliant makes the skin clear by removing the dead skin cells. It helps in rejuvenating and replenishing the skin. It aids in killing the bacteria causing acne and other skin inflammation. Apart from this it actually improves the blood circulation.