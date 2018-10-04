Is Lemon Good For Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are considered as one of the early signs of ageing. But it is not necessary that wrinkles and fine lines appear only due to ageing. It is sometimes influenced by factors like stress, improper care of skin, overexposure to sun, dehydration, etc.
Wrinkles start appearing on the skin when the collagen production is interrupted or damage happens to collagen and elastin fibres leading to the sagging of skin. But do not worry, we at Boldsky will give you some home-made remedies to treat your wrinkles and make you look younger using yet another common ingredient, lemon.
Lemon being a citrus fruit contains vitamin C that helps in boosting the collagen production and improving the elasticity of the skin. Regular use of lemon will also help in tightening pores on your skin. Moreover, it also lightens your skin.
Now let's see how can lemon be used to treat wrinkles.
Lemon And Olive Oil
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp olive oil
How to do
In a clean bowl squeeze in fresh lemon juice. Add olive oil and combine the ingredients well. Take some of this mixture in your fingertips and apply it on your forehead and under your eyes. Let it stay for about 10 minutes and later rinse it off with cold water. If you want you can also use almond oil instead of olive oil.
Lemon And Honey
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey
How to do
Mix together raw honey and fresh lemon juice. Apply this mixture all over your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes you can wash it off in cold water. This remedy can be used at least 2-3 times a week for best results.
Lemon And Sugar
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
How to do
This remedy is more like a scrub. Mix lemon juice and granulated sugar in a bowl and combine the ingredients well. Apply this on a cleansed face and gently scrub it in a circular motion with your fingertips for 2-3 minutes. Leave the mixture on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Use this remedy at least thrice a week.
Lemon And Yogurt
Ingredients
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp yogurt
How to do
In a clean bowl combine fresh lemon juice and yogurt. Apply this on your face and gently massage your face for a few minutes. Leave the mixture on for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes you can rinse it off with lukewarm water and finally with cold water. Repeat this remedy at least thrice a day for faster results.
Lemon And Glycerine
Ingredients
- 5 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp glycerine
- 1 tbsp rose water
How to do
Combine lemon juice, glycerine and rose water in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture on your face every night before you go to bed and leave it overnight. Wash the mixture off the next day morning. You can store the solution in the refrigerator and use it according to your convenience.
Lemon And Vitamin E oil
Ingredients
- 2-3 drops of lemon oil
- 1 tsp vitamin E oil
- 1 tbsp almond oil
How to do
The first step is to mix together lemon oil, vitamin E oil and almond oil. Apply this mixture on your face focusing the under eyes and massage gently for a minute or so. You can use this every day before going to bed.