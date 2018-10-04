Is Lemon Good For Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are considered as one of the early signs of ageing. But it is not necessary that wrinkles and fine lines appear only due to ageing. It is sometimes influenced by factors like stress, improper care of skin, overexposure to sun, dehydration, etc.

Wrinkles start appearing on the skin when the collagen production is interrupted or damage happens to collagen and elastin fibres leading to the sagging of skin. But do not worry, we at Boldsky will give you some home-made remedies to treat your wrinkles and make you look younger using yet another common ingredient, lemon.

Lemon being a citrus fruit contains vitamin C that helps in boosting the collagen production and improving the elasticity of the skin. Regular use of lemon will also help in tightening pores on your skin. Moreover, it also lightens your skin.

Now let's see how can lemon be used to treat wrinkles.