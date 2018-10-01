How To Use Castor Oil For Treating Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dealing with acne can be frustrating. As soon as you think that it has settled down, it starts all over again. But don't you worry, we are here to help!

Home remedies are not only the safest but also the most effective way to deal with acne. Speaking of which, castor oil is an amazing home remedy that can help treat the acne while nourishing your skin.

Excessive oil build-up is the main cause of acne. Castor oil moisturises your skin, prevents the excessive oil production on your skin and thus prevents acne.

Castor oil helps to remove the dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from your skin, thereby unclogging your pores and hence combats the issue of acne. The antibacterial properties of castor oil keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay and the antioxidant properties rejuvenate the skin from within. [1]

The ricinoleic acid present in castor oil not only helps to treat acne, but also helps to relieve the inflammation and pain that acne brings with it. [2]

That being said, let's have a look at how to use castor oil to treat acne.

1. Castor Oil Massage

Massaging the castor oil after giving your face a steam helps to clean up your pores deeply and thus treat acne.

Ingredient

Few drops of castor oil

Method of use

Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat dry.

Steam your face for a little while.

Take a few drops of castor oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage your face in circular motions for a few minutes.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

2. Castor Oil And Olive Oil

Olive oil moisturises the skin. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil keep the acne-causing bacteria at bay and reduce the inflammation caused by acne. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Steam your face for a while and pat your face dry.

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage your face using this mixture in circular motions for a few seconds, before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Wipe it off in the morning using a wet towel.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

3. Castor Oil And Lemon

Lemon has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse the skin and help to treat acne. [4] Besides, it has astringent properties that shrink the skin pores to control excess oil production in the skin, thereby preventing acne.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply the mixture on the affected area using this cotton ball.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Castor Oil And Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that is quite effective in treating acne and the inflammation caused due to acne. [5]

Ingredients

Few drops of castor oil

Few drops of coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together well.

Take the concoction on your fingertips.

Gently massage it on your face for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

5. Castor Oil And Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil has antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria. The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil calm the inflamed and irritated skin. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

3 tsp jojoba oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply this mixture on your face or just the affected areas.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Place a hot wet cloth on your face.

Leave it on for about 2 minutes.

Remove it and rinse your face with cold water.

6. Castor Oil And Turmeric

The golden spice turmeric has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat acne. [7] Besides, it also treats acne scars.

Ingredients

½ tsp castor oil

1 tsp turmeric powder

Method of use

In a bowl, take the castor oil.

Add the turmeric in it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

7. Castor Oil And Baking Soda

The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of baking soda help to treat the acne and the inflammation and redness associated with it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp baking soda

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and cold water.

8. Castor Oil And Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that effectively treat acne and calm the inflammation and irritation that it brings. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

Few drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the castor oil.

Add a few drops of lavender oil in it and mix them together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

