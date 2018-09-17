Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Use Baking Soda To Treat Acne?

By

Acne is a common skin issue that is faced by many of us at some point in our life. Acne can be of two types - normal and chronic. Getting pimples once in a while or around the time of your periods is considered normal. You are said to have chronic acne when you get breakouts on a regular basis that eventually causes skin irritation and infection.

Natural remedies are the best to treat such issues. In today's article, we'll tell you how to deal with acne by using baking soda. Apart from its use in cooking and cleaning purposes, baking soda will also help you to deal with acne.

How To Use Baking Soda To Treat Acne

The anti-inflammatory properties of baking soda will help in treating redness, rashes and swelling. Being a natural exfoliant, it helps in removing dead skin cells and thus giving you a healthy skin. The ability of baking soda to absorb excess oil from the skin makes it the best remedy to dry out pimples and fade scars.

Check out a few remedies using baking soda below.

Baking Soda And Lemon Juice

Lemon helps in shrinking the pores on the skin and also controls the production of oil. It also helps in killing the bacteria that cause inflammation on the skin.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp water

How to do

1. Mix baking soda and lime juice to make a paste.
2. Apply a layer of this paste on cleansed face and then leave it on for 15 minutes.
3. Later rinse it off with lukewarm water.
4. Finally, apply a moisturiser to your face and gently massage.
5. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Baking Soda And Honey

Honey is a natural moisturiser that will keep your skin smooth and soft. The bleaching properties of honey will help in fading the scars caused by acne.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp baking soda
  • 1 tbsp raw honey
  • Washcloth

How to do

1. Combine raw honey and baking soda to make a paste.
2. Wash your face and apply this paste on the affected areas.
3. Take a washcloth and dip it in warm water.
4. Place the washcloth on the areas where you have applied the paste.
5. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then use the same washcloth to wipe off the paste.
6. Finally, apply a moisturiser.
7. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and also tightens the pores.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp baking soda

How to do

1. Mix the baking soda and water to make a paste.
2. Apply this on cleansed face at night and leave it on for about 15 minutes.
3. Rinse it off with warm water.
4. Dilute apple cider vinegar and water and apply it on your face the next day morning.
5. Soak a washcloth into the mixture and place it on the affected areas.
6. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and later wash it off with lukewarm water.Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

Baking Soda And Olive Oil

Olive oil helps in soothing the skin from any kind of inflammation or infection while making the skin soft.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp baking soda
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

1. Make a paste by mixing baking soda and olive oil.
2. Apply this mixture on the affected areas and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes.
3. Wash it off after 15 minutes in cold or lukewarm water.
4. You can repeat this remedy every day.

Baking Soda And Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps in controlling the excess oil secretion on the skin, making it acne-free.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp oatmeal
  • 1 tbsp baking soda

How to do

1. Mix together oatmeal, baking soda and water.
2. Apply this mixture on the affected area and let it stay for about 15 minutes.
3. After 15 minutes wash it off with normal water.
4. Finally, massage your face with a moisturizer.

