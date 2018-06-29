How To Treat Dry Skin On Cheeks?

It is not necessary that dry skin appears only during the winters. Dry skin can also be the result of many other factors. It can appear either on the face or different parts of the body. Dry skin can seem to be flaky, scaly, peeling or even sore, depending on the cause.

One reason for dry cheeks can be the cosmetics and soaps you use. The sebaceous glands become sluggish with age, which can cause dry skin. Makeup and cosmetics, climate changes, certain medications, contact dermatitis, etc., can be some other causes.

This can be chronic for some and for some, this can be easily treated if you put in some effort in taking care of your skin. It's better to seek medical help if it is chronic, otherwise some natural home remedies and tips will help you in treating flaky or dry skin on the cheeks easily. Let us see what they are!

Almond Oil

Almond oil is best known for its beauty benefits. Just apply some almond oil on your flaky skin and gently massage. You can also use it with aloe vera for better and faster results. Mix 1 teaspoon of aloe vera and 1 teaspoon of almond oil and apply it on your skin.

Petroleum Jelly

Just apply some petroleum jelly on the skin or wherever the affected area is. Gently massage and leave it. You can do this before going to bed every night and in the morning. Petroleum jelly is the best natural moisturizer available.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation is very important in removing the dead skin cells and in keeping the skin healthy. Proper exfoliation prevents the skin from drying. Exfoliate your skin using a scrub twice or thrice a week.

Drink Water

Keeping your body hydrated can also help in reducing the dryness of the skin. And this happens only if you drink water and keep your body hydrated. So, make sure that you drink enough water in order to prevent flaky and dry skin.

Use Lukewarm Water

Do not use hot water, since it strips away essential oils from the skin. Instead, you can wash your face with lukewarm water. This will help you to get rid of flaky skin by keeping up the moisturisation level.

Do Not Scratch

Do not scratch on the dry area. This can cause further skin irritation. Try applying a cube of ice over the affected area if it is itchy.

Apply Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps to even out the skin tone and calm down redness on the skin. It also helps in making the skin soft and radiant. Apply some coconut oil every day on your skin and see the magic.

Do Not Stand Under The Shower For A Long Time

Dry and flaky skin may also occur due to excess bathing. It is recommended not to stand under the shower for a long time, as the skin may lose its moisture. Maximum recommended time is 10-15 minutes.

Choose Your Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an essential and must-have product with you. But be careful while choosing your sunscreen. Always go for sunscreens that have olive oil or aloe vera as a base. This will help you in keeping your skin hydrated.

Use A Humidifier

If it is winter season, using a humidifier is recommended. During winters, your skin gets dry generally. So, to keep up the moisture level of the skin, use a humidifier at home.