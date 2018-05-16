How To Get Fair Skin Instantly?

The common question among most of us is whether we can get fair skin instantly. There's a good news for all of you. The answer is yes indeed! This article will give you certain remedies which you can use to get fair skin instantly.

In order to get a perfect and flawless skin, we tend to do chemical treatments or use several ready-made products.

This will lead to side effects in the long run. Why to choose such products when you have other alternatives that you can find at your home?

Here are some natural solutions to get a fair and brighter skin instantly in the first use itself! Let us see what they are.

Milk And Honey

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in removing the dead skin cells, whereas honey helps in moisturizing the skin and keeping it hydrated.

All you need is 1 tbsp of milk, 1 tbsp of lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey. In a bowl, add milk and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Add 1 teaspoon of honey and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on clean face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Yogurt

Skin benefits of yogurt are well known. Yogurt is considered as a natural bleach for the skin because of the lactic acid present in it.

Simply apply a layer of fresh yogurt on clean face. Let it stay for 20 minutes and wash it off in normal water. You can also mix a teaspoon of honey or lemon with yogurt and apply it and follow the same process.

Gram Flour

This ingredient helps in removing excess oil from the skin and leaving the skin moisturized. It works well in increasing the complexion of the skin and keeps away blackheads.

Take 2 tbsp of gram flour in a bowl and mix it together with rose water. Keep adding rose water until it forms a paste. If you do not have rose water, you can use water instead. Apply this paste evenly on your face and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy at least thrice a week for better results.

Lemon

Lemon is the best natural bleaching agent that helps in instant skin whitening of the skin. Simply cut a slice of lemon and rub it all over your clean face and neck. Leave it on for 30 minutes and after 30 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

You can also apply some honey on your face after rinsing off the lemon. This is because the acid contained in lemon can make the skin look dry.

Papaya

The enzymes in papaya help you in giving a glowing and brighter skin instantly. Moreover, papaya also contains properties that help in moisturizing the skin and cure acne.

You can simply mash papaya and apply the pulp on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes. You can also use an alternative papaya face pack.

All you need for this is papaya pulp and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply an even layer on your face. After 20 minutes, rinse it off.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for several skin-related issues that we all face. It contains vitamin C that helps in reducing black spots and thus enhances the complexion of the skin.

Mix together ½ a tbsp of turmeric and 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

You can also make a turmeric pack by mixing 1 teaspoon of honey and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Follow the same process as mentioned above.

Sugar

Sugar is known as the best exfoliator. It helps in getting rid of the dead cells, thus brightening the skin and improving the tone of the same.

In a bowl, add 1 tbsp of sugar and 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Add 1 tbsp of lemon juice and mix them well. Gently scrub this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy whenever you want an instant glow on your skin.