How To Do A Cucumber Facial At Home In Three Easy Steps

We all love taking a good care of our skin - and also our hair. Most of us go to expensive salons for skin treatments, facials and massages. But are they really worth it? Well, no, if you ask us. The reason being that salon treatments involve a lot of chemicals.

Even if you go for a fruit facial or a fruit clean-up, yet it contains some amount of chemical content in it. Having opted for a fruit facial or a clean-up doesn't mean that it is all natural and chemical free.

So...what do we do? What about making a facial kit at home? Sounds interesting, isn't it? Trust us, it is! And, for that matter, it is not at all complicated. You can easily make a facial kit at home with minimal ingredients.

And since summer isn't over yet, we at Boldsky, have curated a summer-special facial kit, especially for you.

This facial kit can be made at home in three easy steps. And...what are they, you may ask - toner, scrub and face pack. And, all of these things with just one ingredient - cucumber. Now, that sounds like some good deal, isn't it?

So, let's begin with the fun-filled cucumber facial kit recipe, here is the step-by-step instruction.

Toner

Since toner is the first step in a facial process, we will begin with the ingredients required for it.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 lemon

1 bottle to store the toner for later use

How To Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Take a peeler and peel the outer layer of the cucumber.

Cut it into small pieces and grate it with the help of a grater.

Now, take a strainer and strain out the cucumber juice in the bowl.

Cut the lemon into half and squeeze it into the bowl.

Mix cucumber juice and lemon well until they gel into one liquid.

Pour the toner into the bottle and store it in the refrigerator for later use.

Tip: Instead of a grater, you can even put the cucumber pieces in a juicer mixer and grind it well, until it turns into a smooth liquid.

How To Apply:

Take a cotton ball and dip it into the toner.

Apply the toner on your face in a circular motion.

Avoid the eyes, ears, and mouth.

Keep massaging your face with the toner for a few minutes...1-2 minutes.

Let it dry for sometime and then wash it off with cold water.

Pat your face dry with a towel.

You must be wondering what benefit could a cucumber toner, or a scrub or face mask do to your skin? Well, it definitely does a lot of good. Keep reading to know its amazing benefits and we assure you that it is worth it!

Scrub

Moving on to the next part of the cucumber facial - scrub. This is an essential part of a facial, as it removes the dead skin cells and gives you a smooth skin.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 tablespoon sugar

1 lemon

How To Do:

Take a small bowl and add sugar to it.

Cut the lemon into half and squeeze out a few drops of lemon into the bowl.

Mix lemon with sugar.

Now, cut an inch of cucumber and dip it into the sugar-lime mixture.

Rub it on your face well.

Do this activity for at least 5 minutes and rinse off your face with water.

Once we are done with the scrubbing part, let's head on to the third and the crucial step of cucumber facial - face mask.

Face Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cucumber juice

1 tablespoon rosewater

2 tablespoons multani mitti (Fuller's Earth)

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add multani mitti to it.

Add cucumber juice to it.

Now, add rosewater and blend well until it forms a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes and it is ready for use.

How To Apply:

Take a brush and apply the face pack.

Avoid the eyes, ears, and mouth.

Apply it to your neck too.

Wait for 20 minutes till the pack dries completely.

Wash off your face with cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Well, now that you have the exact cucumber facial recipe, let's head on to the favourite part - the benefits - or in simple terms, why should we apply this pack?

Benefits Of Cucumber Facial

Since cucumber is made of 96% water, it helps to keep your skin hydrated.

It helps in reducing dark circles.

It acts as an anti-tan agent.

It gives you a glowing skin.

It treats blemishes.

It is very good for those who have dry skin, as it helps to lock the moisture in the skin.