How Does Onion Prevent In Ageing? Find Out

All of us would love to consume onion or add it in our day-to-day food that we eat. Onion contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Onion helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of an onion.

But do you know how an onion can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin A contained in onion works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. Onion contains vitamin E that helps in protecting the skin. It combats free radical impairment, boosts the skin's sun-rays resistance, prevents and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles.

Onions are a good source of vitamins A, C & E, which means a little onion treat is sufficient for the multivitamin dosage needed by the body to keep the skin radiant and healthy.

Effective face masks can be made in order to solve many skin-related issues, such as wrinkles, removing pimples, skin brightening and many more.

Here are the perfect onion face masks to try if getting a soft and glowing skin is what you desire.

Onion To Prevent Ageing

The vitamins contained in onion help to increase the blood circulation and lead to a wrinkle-free skin.

Ingredients:

1 small onion

Cotton balls

Water

How To Use:

Cut onion into small pieces. Blend it to take out the juice out of it. Dip a cotton ball and apply the juice all over your face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water. You can repeat this twice or thrice in a week to see faster and better results.

Onion To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in an onion help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also prevents your skin from looking dull and stressed. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the onion into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Onion For Skin Brightening

This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 small onion

3 tablespoons of yogurt

How To Use:

For this, you require one ripe onion. Peel off the onion and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 3 teaspoons of yogurt into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Onion To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This onion pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Take 1 onion and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the onion to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in onion help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ onion

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Blend the onion. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed onion. Mix it well by adding 1 spoon of egg yolk and 1 spoon of honey. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.