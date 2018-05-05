20 Quick & Easy Home-made Scrubs For Oily Skin

It is no secret that oily skin requires high maintenance. Right from keeping blotting papers or tissue papers in their handbags to carrying various make-up items for oily skin, and other beauty lotions and serums, oily-skinned people try a variety of things to keep their face and skin oil-free. But, that isn't a permanent solution, right?

So, what is it that can help you to get rid of this oiliness in your skin permanently? Well, the answer is pretty simple - just switch to home remedies. They are a perfect solution to most of your skin-related concerns as they are completely free of chemicals and are cost-effective too.

If you too want to get rid of that unwanted oiliness from your skin, here's a list of 20 quick and easy-to-make home-made scrubs.

1. Cucumber Scrub

Cucumber scrub is one of the easiest ones to prepare at home. It possesses astringent properties that help to remove excess oil from your skin, thus leaving a glow like never before. It also deeply nourishes and hydrates your skin when used topically on a daily basis. [1]

Ingredient

1 cucumber

How to do

Grate a cucumber and apply it all over your face. Scrub your face with it.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

2. Red Lentils & Turmeric Scrub

Red lentils have a kind of coarseness that helps to remove dead skin cells completely when used as a scrub. It also makes your skin softer. Combining it with turmeric helps to get rid of excessive oiliness. [2]

Ingredients

2 tsp red lentils powder

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl. Add some water to make a paste.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

Use this scrub once every week.

3. Coconut Oil Scrub

Known for its oil control and impurities-absorbing qualities, coconut oil nourishes and deeply moisturises your skin. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it for about 5 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

4. Tomato & Gram Flour Scrub

Tomato possesses astringent and antioxidant properties that help to reduce excess oil from your skin. Moreover, it also has the tendency to shrink pores and make your skin look oil-free and clear. [4]

Ingredients

1 small tomato

1 tbsp gram flour

How to do

Scoop out the pulp of a tomato and add it to a bowl.

Add some gram flour to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it on your face and gently scrub for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes and then wash it off.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

5. Honey & Milk Scrub

Honey helps to cleanse your skin when used topically, apart from moisturising and nourishing it. It also helps to keep your skin hydrated. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp grounded almonds

How to do

Combine both honey and milk in a bowl and mix them together.

Next, add some grounded almonds to it and again mix well.

Apply it to your face and gently scrub for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

6. Sugar & Lemon Scrub

Sugar granules are known to exfoliate your skin and make it smooth. Moreover, they also control excess oil production when used as a scrub.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine sugar and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it.

Scrub for about 5 minutes and then leave it on for another 10-15 minutes. Wash it off.

Use this scrub twice a week for desired results.

7. Rice & Lavender Essential Oil Scrub

Rice is a gentle skin exfoliant that helps to remove dead skin cells and unclogs the pores, thus controlling excess oil production.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice powder

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

Add some rice powder in a bowl.

Next, add lavender essential oil to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Scrub your face with it and leave it on for about 5-10 minutes.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

8. Oatmeal Scrub

A soothing and a cleansing agent, oatmeal possesses anti-inflammatory compounds and saponins that help to control excess oil production. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

1 tsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it.

Scrub for about 2-3 minutes and let it stay for another 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this scrub twice a week for desired results.

9. Apple, Papaya & Strawberry Scrub

Besides brightening your complexion, and hydrating and nourishing your skin, fruits like apples, papaya, and strawberries can help to remove excess oil from your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp apple pulp

1 tbsp strawberry pulp

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.

Scrub your face with the mixture and leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Wash off your face with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

10. Green Tea Scrub

Green tea contains polyphenol that helps to protect your skin from any kind of damage. Moreover, when used in combination with lemon, it helps to control excess oil production in your skin. [7]

Ingredients

2 green tea bags

2 tbsp sugar

A few drops of lemon

½ cup hot water

How to do

Dip the green tea bags in the cup filled with hot water for about 5 minutes. Remove the bags and discard them.

Allow the water to cool down for a few minutes.

Now take some amount of the green tea water and add it to a bowl.

Add some sugar and lemon juice to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Scrub your face with this mixture and let it stay for another 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

11. Orange Peel & Tea Tree Oil Scrub

Orange peel contains certain compounds that help to bring excess oil under control and also brighten your complexion at the same time. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp dried orange peel powder

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together.

Scrub your face with the mixture and leave it on for about a few minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

12. Kiwi Fruit Scrub

Kiwi contains vitamins A & C that help to improve the health as well as the texture of your skin when used topically as a scrub. Moreover, it also helps to cut down excess oil production in your skin.

Ingredients

1 kiwi fruit

2 tbsp sugar

A few drops of olive oil

How to do

Peel the kiwi and mash it well. Transfer it to a bowl.

Add some sugar and olive oil to it. Mix well.

Scrub your face with the mixture and let it stay for another 5 minutes and then wash it off.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

13. Coffee Scrub

Rich in antioxidants, caffeine present in the coffee helps to re-energize your skin, making it glow. It also exfoliates your skin and brightens it, apart from cutting down excess oil. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarsely grounded coffee powder

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients together in a bowl and mix them well.

Scrub your face with the mixture and let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this scrub once a week for desired results.

14. Olive Oil Scrub

An excellent ingredient that helps to unclog the pores on your skin, olive oil also helps to balance the skin's oil production. Moreover, it also moisturises your skin and controls the sebum production. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it. Let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off.

Use this scrub once or twice a week for desired results.

15. Carrot Scrub

High in vitamin C content, carrots help to reduce skin inflammation and also maintain the oil balance of your skin when used regularly in the form of a scrub.

Ingredients

2 tbsp carrot juice

2 tbsp sugar

How to do

Combine carrot juice and sugar in a bowl and mix them well.

Scrub your face with it for a few minutes and let it stay for another 5 minutes. Wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

16. Brown Sugar & Egg Scrub

Brown sugar is a great skin exfoliant and helps to maintain the oil balance. It also removes any dead skin cells from your skin and cleans your pores, thus giving you soft and glowing skin in no time.

Ingredients

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 egg

How to do

Crack open an egg in a bowl and add some brown sugar to it.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it for about 5 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

17. Yoghurt & Oatmeal Scrub

Yoghurt is known to cleanse your skin and reduce the excess sebum production when used topically. It also moisturises and nourishes your skin. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp oatmeal

How to do

Combine both the ingredients together in a bowl and mix them well.

Scrub your face with the mixture and let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this scrub once a week for desired results.

18. Aloe Vera Gel, Flaxseed Oil, & Coffee Scrub

Aloe vera possesses natural astringent properties that absorb excess oil from your skin and also maintain the sebum production while at the same time cleaning dirt and grease from your skin. [12]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp flaxseed oil

1 ½ tbsp coarsely grounded coffee

How to do

Add all the ingredients into a bowl one by one and mix them together until you get a consistent mixture.

Scrub your face with the mixture and leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Wash off your face with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

19. Multani Mitti & Sugar Scrub

Multani mitti is a natural clay and is also rich in minerals like silica, zinc, iron, magnesium, and oxides. Moreover, it has the tendency to absorb excess oil from the skin when used topically while at the same time unclogging the pores and cleaning dirt. [13]

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and mix them well.

Scrub your face with the mixture and let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Use this scrub once a week for desired results.

20. Walnut, Lime Juice, & Salt Scrub

Walnuts prove to be an excellent choice for home-made scrubs for oily skin as they contain beta-carotene, vitamin E, and alpha-linoleic acid that help to keep your skin soft and supple and free from excess oil. [14]

Ingredients

2 walnuts

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp salt

How to do

Grind the walnuts and make it into a powder. Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and mix them well.

Scrub your face with the mixture and let it stay for a few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.