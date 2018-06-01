Homemade Face Washes That You Should Try

Cleansing is the first and essential part of the skin care routine. There are several factors like dirt, bacteria, dust, etc., that can make your skin look dull and unhealthy.

Exfoliating, cleansing, toning and moisturizing are the four basic steps that are essential for a healthy skin. Cleansing is basically cleaning up your skin by removing excess dirt that exfoliation otherwise will not be able to do.

Cleansing helps in shrinking the pores and thus in maintaining the pH balance of our skin.

There are umpteen number of ready-made face washes available in the market. But why go for them if you can make your own face wash sitting back at home?

These are all made using natural ingredients and thus are less harmful and expensive than the ready-made ones. This article will guide you with some DIY homemade face wash recipes and the instructions on how to make them.

Coconut Oil Face Wash

Coconut oil helps to retain the natural moisture of the skin. It also helps in removing the accumulated dirt and excess oil on the skin.

Let's see how to make this coconut oil face wash.

First, apply a few drops of virgin coconut oil all over your face and gently massage in a circular motion for about 30 seconds. Now, dip a towel in lukewarm water and cover your face with the same.

This will help in opening up the pores and in getting rid of any impurities. Remove the towel/washcloth after 15-30 seconds and wipe off the excess oil from the face. Make sure that you do not wash your face.

Lemon And Honey Face Wash

Lemon contains acidic properties that help in removing the dead skin cells and in restoring the new skin cells. Honey is known for its moisturizing properties that helps in retaining the hydration of the skin.

All you require for this simple yet effective face wash is 2 tbsp of freshly squeezed lemon juice and 2 tsp of raw organic honey.

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl. Apply an even and thin layer of this mixture all over your face and gently massage in a circular motion for a few seconds. Wait for it to dry. You can rinse it off with warm water.

Aloe Vera Face Wash

Aloe vera is the age-old remedy for all your beauty-related problems. You can add this in your face wash to get a glowing skin.

The ingredients required for this aloe vera face wash are ¼th cup aloe vera gel, 2 tbsp rose water, 2 tbsp almond oil, 5-10 drops of lavender oil, 1 capsule vitamin E oil.

Mix all these ingredients in an air-tight container. Apply this mixture on wet face and massage for a few seconds whenever you need. Make sure that you shake the container before you apply the aloe vera face wash.

Tea Tree Oil Face Wash

Tea tree oil face wash works well on acne-prone skin. It contains antifungal properties that help to prevent prevent further breakouts.

All you need for this amazing face wash is ¼th cup of castor oil, ½ cup grapeseed oil, ¼th cup jojoba oil and 15 drops of essential oil. Mix all these ingredients together and store it in a jar.

Take some and apply it all over your face and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes. Take a washcloth and dip it in lukewarm water. Cover your face with this face wash. After it cools down, remove the wash cloth. Finally, wipe your face with a clean washcloth.

Milk And Honey Face Wash

If you have a sensitive skin, this is the best face wash to go for. This face wash will also help in making your skin look brighter.

Take 1 tsp honey and 2 tsp of milk in a bowl. Mix them together. Apply an even layer of this lotion on your face and massage for about 2-3 minutes. Rinse it off in lukewarm water after that. You can use this face wash every day for a great complexion.

Besan (Gram Flour) Face Wash

Besan is the oldest remedy for various skin care issues. It helps in cleansing the face by removing the dead skin cells and thus making the skin look fresh and clean.

You can mix 1 tbsp of besan with milk, malai, or curd to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for a few minutes. After it gets dry, scrub it off using your fingertips.