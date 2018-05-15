9 Homemade Face Masks For A Party-ready Skin

Do you have an urgent function to attend? Or are you planning to go for a night-out? Here are some face masks to get a glowing skin quickly.

In our day-to-day life, we do not have much time to spend for enhancing our beauty. These quick face masks are for those people who look for faster and quick results.

After all, who wouldn't love to be the attraction in a get-together or any other function. Rather than spending on ready-made products, it is always better to go for those natural homemade remedies.

These packs will give a fresh and glowing skin within a few minutes with those common natural ingredients that are easily available at home. So, let us have a look at what they are and how to use them.

Banana Mask

Ingredients:

½ cup mashed banana

1 tablespoon honey

How to do:

1. Add ½ cup mashed banana in a bowl.

2. Now, add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply it evenly on your skin and leave it on until it dries.

4. After it gets dry, rinse off with lukewarm water.

5. This pack will help in hydrating the skin and prevent it from drying.

Orange Face Mask

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1 tbsp orange juice

½ tsp turmeric powder

How To Do:

1. Separate the egg white from an egg and whisk it.

2. Add 1 tbsp of fresh orange juice and turmeric powder.

3. Mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply this on clean face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Sugar Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp coconut oil

How To Do:

1. In a bowl, mix together equal amounts of virgin coconut oil and brown sugar.

2. Mix both the ingredients well.

3. Now, gently scrub this in a circular motion and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Oatmeal Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oatmeal

1 tsp baking soda

How To Do:

1. Blend oatmeal to make a powder.

2. Add 1 tsp baking soda and some water to make a paste.

3. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

4. After 10 minutes, wash it off in cold water and pat dry.

Cucumber Masks

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Do:

Honey Lemon Face pack - do's and donts, नींबू-शहद फेसपैक से जुड़ी खास बातें | DIY | BoldSky

1. Blend the cucumber to make a puree.

2. Add 1 tbsp yogurt and mix them well.

3. Apply this on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water and pat dry.

Cinnamon Mask

Ingredients:

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp honey

1 slice of lemon

How To Do:

1. Take 1 tsp cinnamon powder and honey in a bowl.

2. Cut a slice of a lemon and squeeze it into the mixture.

3. Mix all the ingredients well.

4. Apply this mask evenly on your face and neck.

5. Rinse it off in lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Aloe Vera Mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp milk cream

Turmeric

How To Do:

1. Mix all the ingredients above.

2. Apply this mask on your face and let it stay for 10-15 minutes.

3. Wash it off in lukewarm water and pat dry.

Tomato Pulp Face Pack

Ingredients:

¼th cup tomato pulp

1 teaspoon honey

How To Do:

1. In a bowl, add tomato pulp and mix it with honey.

2. Apply the pack evenly on the skin.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. Rinse off and pat dry after 20 minutes.

5. Tomato works great in removing the dead skin cells and also prevents the skin from tanning.

Milk And Honey Pack

Ingredients:

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

How To Do:

1. Mix both honey and milk well in a bowl.

2. You can also use milk powder instead of raw milk for the same.

3. Apply this mixture on your face and neck.

4. Wait for 15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water.

5. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer after washing it off.