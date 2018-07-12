Home Remedies to Get Rid Of Black Spots On Lips

Dark spots on the lips make your lips look dull and ugly. After all, your lips are one of the most important facial features. Have you ever wondered why these black spots are formed on your lips?

Also Read: Instant Remedies To Get Pink Lips

The causes can be several including over-exposure to the sun, excess intake of caffeine, excess intake of alcohol, smoking, using cheap cosmetics, etc. But do not worry. There are several home remedies that can help you in getting rid of black spots on your lips.

Today, we'll discuss what those home remedies are and how to prepare them to get back the soft, pink and lustrous lips of yours.

1) Rose Petals And Glycerin

This remedy will work effectively if you have dark spots on your lips due to smoking.

Ingredients

A handful of rose petals

Glycerin

How To Do:

1. First grind a handful of fresh rose petals to make a fine paste.

2. Now mix the rose petal paste with some glycerin.

3. Apply a layer of this rose petal-glycerin paste on your lips just before you go to bed.

4. Next day morning, rinse it off with normal water.

5. Use this regularly for a remarkable change.

2) Tomatoes

Tomato has skin-lightening properties that help in removing black spots on the lips.

Ingredient

1 medium-sized tomato

How To Do:

1. This is a simple and easy-to-prepare remedy.

2. First cut the tomatoes into small pieces and blend them to make a paste.

3. Next, apply this paste on your lips and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with normal water.

5. You can also squeeze tomatoes to take out the juice and apply this on your lips if you do not want to blend it.

6. Use this every day at least once for better and faster results.

3) Almond Oil

Almond oil not only helps in removing the pigmentation on the lips, it also hydrates and moisturizes the lips making them soft and lustrous. Sugar exfoliates the lips by removing dead skin cells.

Ingredient

1 tbsp almond oil

1 tsp sugar

How To Do

1. First, mix together 1 tsp sugar and 1 tbsp almond oil.

2. Gently massage this mixture on your lips in a circular motion and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes wash it off with plain water.

4. Repeat this remedy once in a week for better results.

4) Lemon

We all know that lemon is a citrus fruit that contains vitamin C. This helps in removing any kind of pigmentation or dark spots by removing the dead skin cells. Honey helps in moisturising the lips, thus giving it a glow.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

How To Do

1. Cut a lemon and squeeze the juice out of it in a clean bowl.

2. Now add 1 tsp of organic honey into the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this lemon-honey mixture on your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

5. Pat dry and apply a lip balm so that your lips don't go dry after using lemon juice.

5) Use Sunscreen

Sunscreen is not only important for the skin on your face, it is equally important for the skin on your lips. Whenever you step out of the house make sure that you use this in order to protect your skin from harmful rays of the sun.

6) Be Careful With The Cosmetics You Use

Bad quality cosmetics can cause dark spots on your lips. The harsh chemicals and other ingredients used in cosmetics cause skin damage on the lips. Therefore, make sure that you check the expiry date of the products like lipsticks, balms, etc., before buying them.

How To Get Soft Pink Lips With Beetroot? | Boldsky

7) Cut Down On Your Coffee

Are you among those who are addicted to drinking coffee frequently? If you are, then you must try reducing this addiction of yours. The caffeine content in coffee leads to dark lips being formed most of the time.