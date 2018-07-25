Home Remedies To Cure Pimples For Oily Skin

Having an oily skin alone can make you feel terrible, not to mention the other uninvited skin issues like blackheads, whiteheads, and most importantly pimples.

One is said to have an oily skin when your skin excretes excess sebum. This sebum can clog the pores which when infected become pimples. Pimples can appear on your forehead, cheeks, chin and even nose.

If not taken care of properly, pimples can last for long and lead to dark spots and permanent scar formation on the skin.

You must be wondering how to prevent these pimples that appear on oily skin. So here, we'll be looking into some remedies that can help in treating pimples for oily skin types. Please note that these remedies are made for specific skin types and may not work on all skin types.

Lemon

Vitamin C contained in lemon helps in treating pimples on oily face. Along with treating pimples it also helps in brightening the skin tone.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

Cotton pad/ball

How To Use

Dip the cotton ball/pad in the lemon juice and apply it either on the affected area or all over your face before going to bed. Leave it overnight and rinse it off with lukewarm water next day morning. You can use this remedy regularly until you notice the difference.

Gram Flour And Curd Face Pack

This pack is very effective in getting rid of pimples on oily skin. Gram flour helps in controlling the oil production on the skin whereas curd contains lactic acid that helps in removing dead skin cells and improving the skin tone.

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

1-2 tbsp curd

1 tsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

How To Use

In a clean bowl add gram flour and curd. Mix both the ingredients well. Next, add raw honey and a pinch of turmeric. Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste and make sure that there are no lumps. Now start applying this pack evenly on your face. Let it stay for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes wash it off with normal water. You can continue using this pack once in a week for better results.

Baking Soda

Baking soda on skin helps in eliminating the dead skin cells and excess dirt thus giving a healthy and supple skin. When mixed with lemon it works effectively in treating pimples.

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

A few drops of lemon juice

How To Use

In a bowl add baking soda. Slice a lemon and add a few drops of lemon juice into the baking soda and mix both the ingredients well. Apply a small amount of this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Later rinse it off with warm water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy twice everyday for faster and better results.

Honey And Cinnamon

Honey is considered to be a healing agent as it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Along with that it helps in hydrating the skin thus making your skin look less oily. Cinnamon helps in curing any kind of infections or allergies on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon powder

How To Use

Mix together honey and cinnamon powder. Apply this paste on your face or on the affected area. Do this before going to bed and leave it on the face overnight. Next day morning rinse it off with cold water and pat dry. You can continue using this remedy everyday before going to bed until you notice the difference.