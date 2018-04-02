Get Glowing Skin With These Peach Face Packs

All of us would have heard of the health benefits of peach. Peach contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the human body. Peach helps in digestion and also it helps in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of peach.

But do you know how peach can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in peach works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen.

Peaches are rich in vitamin A, which promotes skin health. The fruit also adds colour to your complexion.

The vitamin C in peaches also helps in this regard. It is a superb antioxidant that can help reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, and protect the skin from the sun and pollution.

Vitamin C was also found to treat damaged skin and prevent sun-induced skin ageing. The vitamin can also make corrections to the severe structural changes to the skin that occur as a result of the ageing process .

Let's know how to use peach for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

Peach To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in peach help in rejuvenating the skin and help to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 peach

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the peach into small pieces without peeling off the skin. Add some water and blend it together. Apply this on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Peach For Skin Brightening

The antioxidants contained in peach help to brighten the skin naturally. It contains tannic acid that helps in getting smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Peach peel

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

For this, you require the peel of a peach. Peel off a peach, blend the peel of it in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Peach To Treat Pimples

Peach contains properties which help in reducing pimples and acne. This peach pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 peach

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Take a peach and grate it. Squeeze the grated peach to get the juice out of it. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice into it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in peach help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ peach

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Grate the peach. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the grated peach. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.