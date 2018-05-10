Get Glowing Skin With These Guava Face Packs

Guava is a very common fruit found in every household in India. We all have had guavas and guava juice. Guavas contain all the required minerals and vitamins required by the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the human body. Guavas help in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of guavas.

But do you know how guavas can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamins A, B and C contained in guavas work best for the skin. These help in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. The copper which is contained in guavas protect the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Guavas also contain vitamin A which protects our skin from cancer-causing cells.

Let's know how to use guavas for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

For Glowing Skin

The vitamins contained in guavas help in rejuvenating the skin and also help to keep the skin glowing. These keep your skin fresh and prevent it from looking dull and stressed out. Go for this home remedy to get glowing skin right away.

Ingredients

1 guava

1 cup of water

How To Use

1. Cut the guava into small pieces.

2. Add some water and blend it together.

3. Apply this all over your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes wash it off with cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

For Skin Whitening

Guavas contain antioxidants that help in brightening the skin. These also help in getting a smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients

Guava peel

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use

1. For this you require the peel of a guava.

2. Blend the peel of it in a blender to make a paste.

3. Add honey into the paste and mix them well.

4. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Cures Pimples And Acne Scars

Guavas contain agents that help in reducing pimples and acne. This guava pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients

1 guava

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use

1. Take a guava and grate it.

2. Squeeze the grated guava to get the juice out of it.

3. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon lemon juice into it.

4. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it for 20 minutes.

5. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Treats Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in guavas help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. These will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients

½ guava

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use

1. Grate the guava.

2. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder.

3. Add this to the grated guava. Mix them well by adding honey and egg yolk.

4. Apply this pack on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

5. Rinse it off after 20 minutes in cold water and pat dry.

6. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.