Get A Glowing Skin With These Banana-based Face Packs

Banana To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in a banana help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the banana into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Banana For Skin Brightening

This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Banana

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

For this, you require one ripe banana. Peel off the banana and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Banana To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This banana pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 banana

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

Take a banana and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the banana to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in banana help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ banana

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the banana. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed banana. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.