Get A Glowing Skin With These Banana-based Face Packs

All of us would love to consume banana or add this in our day-to-day food that we eat. Banana contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Banana helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of a banana.
But do you know how a banana can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin A contained in banana works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. Vitamin E contained in banana work as "The Protector". It combats free radical impairment, boosts the skin's sun-rays resistance, prevents and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles.
We can make effective banana face masks that can help in resolving various skin problems, such as combating wrinkles, removing pimples, skin brightening and many more.
Let's now know how to use bananas for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.
Banana To Make Your Skin Glow
The vitamins contained in a banana help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.
Ingredients:
1 banana
1 cup of water
How To Use:
Cut the banana into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.
Banana For Skin Brightening
This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.
Ingredients:
Banana
1 teaspoon honey
How To Use:
For this, you require one ripe banana. Peel off the banana and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.
Banana To Treat Pimples
Are you worried about pimples and acne? This banana pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice in a week to get better results.
Ingredients:
1 banana
1 teaspoon of honey
1 teaspoon of lemon juice
How To Use:
Take a banana and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the banana to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.
To Treat Dry Skin
The hydrating agents in banana help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.
Ingredients:
½ banana
1 spoon oatmeal
1 spoon honey
1 spoon egg yolk
How To Use:
Mash the banana. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed banana. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.
