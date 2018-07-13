Gelatin Face Masks For Perfect Skin

We all know about gelatin being used in food items that we have. But did you know that this can also be used for skin care? Surprised, isn't it? Rich in collagen, gelatin helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin and thus helps in fighting early signs of ageing.

As we age, our skin begins to lose elasticity. But this can also happen due to certain factors like excess intake of alcohol and smoking, stress, over-exposure to sun, lack of proper diet, etc.

In this article, we'll tell you how to use gelatin in the form of a facial mask. These masks are very easy to prepare at home and work effectively on the skin.

1) Avocado And Gelatin Face Mask

Ingredients

½ avocado

1 cup water

20 gram gelatin

How To Prepare

1. First, in a bowl mash the ripe avocado with the help of a fork.

2. Boil the water in a saucepan and add the gelatin and keep stirring.

3. Now, in a blender, mix all the ingredients well to make a paste.

4. Apply a layer of this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

2) Lemon And Gelatin Face Mask

Ingredients

1 cup water

20 gram gelatin

A few drops of lemon juice

1 tsp honey

How To Do:

1. Just like the previous method, first heat the water in a saucepan and add the gelatin. Keep stirring it so that there are no lumps.

2. Add the lemon juice into the gelatin mixture.

3. Next, add honey into the mixture and stir well.

4. Apply this gelatin-lemon mask on a cleansed face with the help of a cotton pad.

5. Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

6. Use this 3 times in a week for faster and better results.

7. You can also apply this before going to bed and wash it off the next day morning using warm water.

3) Gelatin And Milk Face Mask

Ingredients

20 gram gelatin

½ cup of milk

How To Do:

1. First, warm the milk in a saucepan.

2. Add the warm milk to the gelatin mixture and mix both the ingredients well so that there are no lumps.

3. Apply an even layer of this mixture on a cleansed face with the help of a brush and then leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

4. Later, rinse it off with cold water.

4) Egg White And Gelatin Face Mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp gelatin

1 egg white

½ cup milk

How To Do:

1. Heat the milk in a saucepan and add the gelatin into it. Alternatively, you can use milk powder instead of milk if you want.

2. Now mix it together and keep stirring.

3. Separate egg white from an egg and add it to the milk and gelatin mixture.

4. Mix all the ingredients well until the consistency of the mixture is smooth and soft.

5. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your cleansed face and leave it on for 30 minutes. Remember that you allow the mixture to cool down and then apply it on your face.

6. After 30 minutes, rinse it off with normal water.

7. You can use this remedy at least once in a week for a smooth and younger-looking skin.

Hope the above gelatin face mask remedies helped you and we are looking forward for your feedback in the comment section below.