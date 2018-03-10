5 Amazing DIY Buttermilk Remedies For Skin Care

Buttermilk is something which can be found in every household in India. It's one of the best natural and healthy drinks that we prefer to have during the summers.
Apart from being a refreshing beverage, buttermilk also has several beauty benefits. It works amazing on the skin. Since buttermilk is enriched in lactic acid, it is one solution for several skin-related issues.
Buttermilk can be used for skin care to remove sunburn and tan, lighten dark spots and thus brighten the skin. It also works as a bleaching agent that helps remove the dead skin cells, making the skin look healthier and cleaner.
Now, you must be wondering how we can use buttermilk to enhance beauty, aren't you? This can be in the form of masks or packs for the skin, which you can try sitting back at home. Let's unfold some the age-old beauty secrets of buttermilk that is known to work magically on our skin.
1. For Improved Skin Tone
As mentioned earlier, since buttermilk contains lactic acid, it helps in improving the skin tone and hence makes the skin attain a brighter complexion.
Take 1 tablespoon of buttermilk and add a pinch of turmeric and mix them well. Apply this lotion on your face and neck. Leave it on for half an hour and wash it off with normal water by gently massaging it. Use this remedy every day for two weeks to get better results.
2. To Lighten Dark Spots
Buttermilk has exfoliating agents that help to lighten the dark spots or marks naturally with regular use.
- Take 2 tablespoons of orange peel in a bowl and add enough of buttermilk to make a fine paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Wash it off in cold water after 30 minutes. Do this twice a week.
- There's also an alternative remedy to lighten the dark spots on the skin. Dip a cotton pad in a bowl of buttermilk and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. You can try this remedy twice or thrice every day.
3. To Reduce Sun Tan
The best remedy is to apply raw buttermilk. But, you can try it with other ingredients for better results.
- Take ¼th cup of buttermilk. Add half of a tomato and make a fine paste using a blender. Apply this paste on your face or wherever you want to remove suntan. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.
- Another alternative is a pack using honey and buttermilk. Add 2 tablespoons of buttermilk to 2 tablespoons of honey. Massage for 5 minutes and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off. Do this every day to get better results.
4. For Dry Skin
This remedy works best if you have a dry and peeling skin.
Take a small piece of banana and mash it well. Add 1 spoon of buttermilk to it and mix them well. After mixing, apply this mixture on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in plain water. This pack also helps in exfoliating the skin and in making the skin look brighter.
5. As A Cleanser
Buttermilk helps remove impurities, first by killing the bacteria and then by removing the dead cells. This will help in making the skin cleaner and healthier.
Take 3 spoons of buttermilk in a bowl. Add 1 spoon of olive oil, almond oil, and a few drops of rose water in to it. Mix them well. Dip a cotton pad to the mixture and apply it all over your face. This will help in removing the excess dirt from your skin. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this every day when you are back home after a long tiring day.
Related Articles
- How To Cure Acidity Permanently With These 10 Home Remedies
- Ragi Buttermilk Recipe: How To Make Ragi Majjige
- Is It Okay To Drink Lassi Every Day? Also, Read The Top Health Benefits Of Drinking Lassi
- Pudina Chaas Recipe | Mint Flavoured Buttermilk Recipe | Pudina Lassi Recipe
- Why Drinking Buttermilk Is Better Than Coffee In The Morning?
- How To Use Buttermilk On Skin And Hair?
- These Ingredients Have Proven To Reduce Belly Fat In One Week
- This One Natural Drink Helps Cure Stomach Bloating Instantly; Check It!
- Buttermilk Face Masks For Younger-looking Skin!
- Ways To Use Buttermilk For Skin Whitening
- Health Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk In Summer
- Natural Ways To Treat Acidity
- What To Do When You Have Dry Skin All Year Round
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.