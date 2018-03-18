Different Types Of Cleansers Available

Cleansers are the basic necessity of skin care. We are sure that every single one of you owns a cleanser or two. Beginners usually stick to one type of a cleanser, but professionals tend to have one of each kind of cleansers.

By now, you all know that you should not be using your regular shower gel or soap for washing your face. These can be too harsh and drying for the gentle skin of the face. They can do more damage than good, by stripping away the natural oils on the face that are much needed to maintain elasticity and collagen production.

That is why we go for cleansers that are specifically made for the skin on the face.

Previously, we have all made the mistake of using a soap on our faces, but this is an absolute no-no. Most of us are aware of face washes as cleansers, but now it is very easy to find other kinds of cleansers to suit our specific needs.

Cleansing is a must two times a day. Once in the morning, to give your skin a fresh start and a clean base to put on makeup on, and once at night to get rid of all the dirt and makeup that is left on your face after a long day.

So, without further ado, here are the different types of cleansers that are available.

1. Foaming Cleansers: These are the most common types of cleansers available. We all start with this type of a cleanser, unaware of other types being there. These are high in surfactants and low in emollients.

They lather well and remove all kinds of dirt and waterproof makeup, except the eyes, because if you get these too close to the eye area, it would sting the eyes.

They leave no residue behind and give the impression of squeaky clean skin. They can be quite drying if left on for too long. These are suitable for all skin types, as different varieties are available, but are best suited for oily skin types.

2. Oil Cleansers: These are rich in oils that cleanse and moisturise the face. They help remove waterproof makeup and can be used even on the eye area, so it's good news for people addicted to using waterproof mascaras. They nourish the skin, but they do leave behind a residue.

They don’t lather and are very gentle on the skin. This type of a cleanser is best suited for people with dry skin who need extra protection and moisture on their faces.

3. Cleansing Milk: This type of cleanser is low in surfactants and high in emollients. They are gentle on the skin and do not produce too much lather. They get rid of dirt quite effectively but are not good for removing waterproof makeup or any makeup for that matter.

Removing makeup can be quite a struggle with these, so if you are someone who uses makeup on a regular basis, do not go for these. They are best suited for people with dry skin and can leave some residue behind.

4. Cleansing Balms: These are high in oils that cleanse and moisturise the skin and low in surfactants. They are in a solid balm form, but melt into an oil texture once applied and rubbed on the face. They are very good for removing the toughest types of makeup and even remove waterproof eye makeup.

Some cleansing balms may lather slightly towards the end. The after-effect does not feel like you have used just a cleanser on your face, but it feels like you have cleansed and moisturised your face. It may leave behind a slight residue. These are best for people with dry or combination skin.

5. Micellar Water: These have very gentle surfactants and emollients. So, it is like the best of all types of cleansers. They do not lather at all and are used with a cotton ball or pad, so they do not need to be rinsed off. They are gentle on the skin and are great for removing all kinds of dirt and makeup.

There are many types of micellar waters available in the market these days. Some are infused with oils. These are great if you want to remove your waterproof makeup with ease.

They just melt the makeup off. Otherwise, any micellar water is great for makeup removal. They do not leave any residue behind and can also be used by people with sensitive skin.

6. Cleansing Wipes: These are sheets of cloth infused with cleansing lotions. They are good for removing dirt, but it may be tough to find one that removes makeup well. Moreover, the friction caused by rubbing the wipe on your face is not at all good for the skin.

These are low in surfactants and emollients and can be really drying for the skin. It is best to resort to these only in times of an emergency or when you travel.

So, these are the different cleansers there are. We hope you find your pick easily.