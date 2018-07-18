Coffee Face Masks For Skin Tightening

We all start our day with a cup of coffee to energise ourselves, right? But did you know how it helps in enhancing our beauty?

It is something that all the cosmetic industries have been using in their products because of it several skin benefits.

Coffee contains antioxidants that will help in removing the dead skin cells and brightening the skin. The anti-ageing properties of coffee also help in firming the skin which will make you look younger.

Let us see how we can use coffee for making your skin firm and young looking.

Coffee, Honey And Sugar Mask

Ingredients

1 cup coffee powder

1 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp honey

3 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

1. In a clean bowl add coffee powder and brown sugar.

2. Next, add raw honey and olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.

3. Start applying the coffee mixture on your face and neck.

4. Gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your finger tips for a few minutes.

5. Next, leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.

6. You can use this mask at least once in a week.

Coffee, Cinnamon And Coconut Oil Mask

Ingredients

½ cup of ground coffee

¼ cup of coconut oil

½ cup of sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

How To Do

1. Firstly, heat the coconut oil on a low flame.

2. Add coffee powder, sugar and cinnamon powder into the coconut oil and mix all the ingredients together.

3. Apply this on your face and neck after showering.

4. Gently massage in a circular motion.

5. Leave it for 20 minutes and rinse it off with warm or cool water and pat dry.

6. Use this mask at least once in a week for better results.

Coffee And Oats Face Mask

Ingredients

½ cup of coffee powder

¼ cup of oats

½ cup of honey

1 Vitamin E capsule

How To Do

1. In a bowl add coffee powder.

2. Blend the oats to a make a fine powder and add this to the bowl.

3. Cut the Vitamin E capsule and add the oil from the capsule.

4. Finally, add the honey and blend all the ingredients well.

5. Wash your face and apply this mixture to the clean face and neck and gently massage.

6. Leave it for a few minutes and rinse it off with warm water.

7. Use this mask 2-3 times in a week for faster and better results.

Coffee And Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Do

1. Mix together the coffee, raw honey and yogurt.

2. Wash your face and apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

4. Repeat this process at least once in a week for better results.

5. Apply some moisturizer after applying this.

Coffee, Baking Soda And Honey

Ingredients

1 tsp coffee powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp sugar

How To Do

1. In a bowl mix together the coffee powder, baking soda, honey and sugar.

2. Apply this on your face and neck and gently scrub it in a circular motion.

3. Continue this for a few minutes and then rinse it off in warm or cold water.

4. Repeat this process twice a week for better results.