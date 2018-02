Extracted from the seeds of plums, plum oil is a rich source of antioxidants and skin-revitalizing properties that make it a potent skin care ingredient. This non-fragrant is of light texture and can easily get absorbed in the skin. Because of its goodness, it is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial skin care products and spa treatments.

However, there are still very few of us who are aware of the numerous ways in which this oil can improve the state of the skin. So, today at Boldsky, we have curated a list of benefits of using plum oil for skin care.

Bursting with skin-loving benefits, this oil can be easily purchased at any beauty store and it would not cost you as much as the commercial products.

Make this oil a part of your beauty routine to reap the rewards. From boosting collagen production in your skin to combating damaging free radicals, this oil can help your skin in a number of ways.

Take a look at these benefits here: