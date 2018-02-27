benefits of using plum oil for skin care

1. Delays Signs Of Ageing

The antioxidants present in plum oil enable it to improve your skin's elasticity and boost the collagen production in it. This, in turn, can help delay the signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. So, for a younger-looking skin, you should try to make this oil a part of your skincare routine.

2. Revives Damaged Skin

Skin damaged by sun exposure can also be revived with the help of this incredible oil. Presence of skin-reviving antioxidants in plum oil, make it a potent remedy for repairing damaged skin. By reviving your skin, it will help it become naturally beautiful and problem free.

3. Rejuvenates Skin

The high content of vitamin C in plum oil enables it to rejuvenate skin. By doing this, it helps the skin regain its radiance and youthful glow. Also, it improves the elasticity of the skin and effectively combats sagging skin problem.

4. Lightens Dark Spots

Replete with a high content of vitamin C, plum oil can also lighten the appearance of dark spots on your skin. Be it stubborn brown spots, age spots or skin discoloration, plum oil reduce their prominence to a great extent within a few weeks.

5. Combats Dryness

This oil acts as a natural moisturizing agent. It can restore moisture to your skin and prevent it from getting dry or flaky. People with extremely dry skin can use plum oil all year long to combat dryness and flakiness.

6. Lightens Under-eye Circles

This is another benefit of using plum oil. Its ability to lighten discoloration makes it an incredibly potent remedy for under-eye dark circles. Dark circles can make your skin appear tired and can also be hard to get rid of. However, with the help of plum oil, you can not only lighten their appearance but also prevent them from recurring.

7. Calms Eczema

A powerhouse of nourishing omega fatty acids and anti-inflammatory agents, plum oil can do wonders for troubling skin conditions such as Eczema and psoriasis. This oil can give you relief from the itchiness and redness that accompany these skin conditions and also reduce inflammation to a great extent.