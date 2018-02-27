Extracted from the seeds of plums, plum oil is a rich source of antioxidants and skin-revitalizing properties that make it a potent skin care ingredient. This non-fragrant is of light texture and can easily get absorbed in the skin. Because of its goodness, it is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial skin care products and spa treatments.
However, there are still very few of us who are aware of the numerous ways in which this oil can improve the state of the skin. So, today at Boldsky, we have curated a list of benefits of using plum oil for skin care.
Bursting with skin-loving benefits, this oil can be easily purchased at any beauty store and it would not cost you as much as the commercial products.
Make this oil a part of your beauty routine to reap the rewards. From boosting collagen production in your skin to combating damaging free radicals, this oil can help your skin in a number of ways.
Take a look at these benefits here:
1. Delays Signs Of Ageing
The antioxidants present in plum oil enable it to improve your skin's elasticity and boost the collagen production in it. This, in turn, can help delay the signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. So, for a younger-looking skin, you should try to make this oil a part of your skincare routine.
2. Revives Damaged Skin
Skin damaged by sun exposure can also be revived with the help of this incredible oil. Presence of skin-reviving antioxidants in plum oil, make it a potent remedy for repairing damaged skin. By reviving your skin, it will help it become naturally beautiful and problem free.
3. Rejuvenates Skin
The high content of vitamin C in plum oil enables it to rejuvenate skin. By doing this, it helps the skin regain its radiance and youthful glow. Also, it improves the elasticity of the skin and effectively combats sagging skin problem.
4. Lightens Dark Spots
Replete with a high content of vitamin C, plum oil can also lighten the appearance of dark spots on your skin. Be it stubborn brown spots, age spots or skin discoloration, plum oil reduce their prominence to a great extent within a few weeks.
5. Combats Dryness
This oil acts as a natural moisturizing agent. It can restore moisture to your skin and prevent it from getting dry or flaky. People with extremely dry skin can use plum oil all year long to combat dryness and flakiness.
6. Lightens Under-eye Circles
This is another benefit of using plum oil. Its ability to lighten discoloration makes it an incredibly potent remedy for under-eye dark circles. Dark circles can make your skin appear tired and can also be hard to get rid of. However, with the help of plum oil, you can not only lighten their appearance but also prevent them from recurring.
7. Calms Eczema
A powerhouse of nourishing omega fatty acids and anti-inflammatory agents, plum oil can do wonders for troubling skin conditions such as Eczema and psoriasis. This oil can give you relief from the itchiness and redness that accompany these skin conditions and also reduce inflammation to a great extent.
Related Articles
- Tips To Avoid Fatigue From Showing Up On Skin
- Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Skin
- Effective Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots On Skin
- Tips For People With Dry Skin
- Does Vitamin C Oil Help Treat Acne?
- Signs Of Skin Ageing You Must Never Overlook
- Glow-Boosting Homemade Yogurt Face Masks
- Natural Lip Scrub For A Super Smooth Pout
- How To Remove Dark Skin Patches With Sandalwood Powder
- Homemade Scrubs For Dry Skin In Winter
- Homemade Saffron Face Packs For Fairness
- 20 Home Remedies For A Youthful Glow
- 10 Health Benefits Of Hot Peppers You Should Know
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.