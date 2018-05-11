Add Some Spice To Your Daily Skin Care Routine

Can you imagine eating our food within adding any spices? Of course, this would seem to be boring, isn't it? Just like spices add a special taste and twist to the everyday food we eat, it can also help in our everyday skin care routine. Surprised? Yes, you read that right!

Spices contain anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants and other essential nutrients that benefit the skin incredibly.

This article contains masks and scrubs that you can prepare easily with some basic spices that you can find in every kitchen. The below-mentioned masks can be used on all skin types; whether it is oily, dry or normal skin. Before applying, it is recommended to do a small patch test to find out whether you are having any skin irritation or not.

If you do not face any issues, go ahead in trying these amazing spice face masks for a flawless skin.

Turmeric

Turmeric is considered as an age-old remedy for most of the beauty-related problems. It helps in evening the skin tone by removing hyperpigmentation on skin.

Ingredients:

Few drops of lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric powder

Process:

1. In a bowl, add a half a teaspoon of turmeric powder.

2. Mix it with a few drops of fresh lemon juice.

3. Apply this on clean face and neck and leave it around 15 minutes.

4. Wash it off in normal water.

Clove

Clove with its anti-fungal properties, this works well in treating acne and pimple scars.

Clove And Honey

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon clove powder

1 teaspoon honey

Process:

1. Mix together an equal amount of clove powder and honey in a bowl.

2. Apply this on your face.

3. Wait until it gets dry.

4. Rinse it off in plain water.

Clove Oil

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon coconut/jojoba oil

A few drops of clove oil

Process:

1. Mix together a few drops of clove oil and 1 teaspoon of coconut/jojoba oil.

2. Apply this on your face and gently massage for a few seconds.

3. Let it stay for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse off in cold water and pat dry.

Pepper

Black pepper "The King Of Spices" as it is called can do wonders on your skin. The antioxidants present in black pepper help in removing blackheads, acne scars, pimples, etc.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

A pinch of turmeric

A few drops of rose water

Process:

1. Mix together black pepper powder and a pinch of turmeric.

2. Add a few drops of rose water and make a paste.

3. Apply this on cleansed face and wait for 10 minutes.

4. Later, wash it off in cold water.

5. This pack will help you to get a clear skin.

Black Pepper And Yogurt Exfoliator

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of yogurt

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Process

1. In a bowl, take 1 teaspoon of black pepper powder and 1 teaspoon of yogurt.

2. Add some water to make a paste.

3. Apply this paste on your face and wash it off after 10-15 minutes.

Ginger

Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping the skin to look fresh and radiant.

You can simply cut a fresh piece of ginger and rub it all over your face. Leave it for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. While applying, make sure that you avoid applying this on your eye area.

Ginger And Honey

Ingredients:

1 cup of ginger juice

1 tbsp honey

Process:

1. In a bowl, add fresh ginger juice.

2. Next, add 1 tbsp of honey and stir well.

3. Apply this all over your face and neck.

4. Later, rinse it off in cold water.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg contains antioxidants and works well in slowing down the ageing process of the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

Process:

1. Add together nutmeg powder and fresh coconut milk in a bowl.

2. Mix them well.

3. Start applying on cleansed face.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. Wash it off gently with plain water.

Garlic

Garlic helps in keeping the skin radiant and healthy by increasing the production of collagen that helps in tightening the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mashed garlic

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

A few drops of lemon juice

Process:

1. Mash some fresh garlic.

2. Add 1 tbsp of powdered oatmeal into it.

3. To make it a paste, add a few drops of lemon juice.

4. Apply this on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

5. After 10 minutes, wash it off in plain water.