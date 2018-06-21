8 Things To Consider When Buying A Sunscreen Lotion

Heading out for lunch with friends or going to the beach for some outdoor activities? Well, don't forget to carry a sunscreen lotion with you, as it will protect your skin from the harmful sun rays. Whatever the weather is - you should apply a sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun rays.

Most of you might wonder why do you need a sunscreen lotion? Well, a sunscreen lotion creates a protective layer on your skin and thus prevents the harmful sun rays from damaging your skin.

Now, to help you understand this better - if you do not apply a sunscreen lotion, your skin might get damaged from outside as well as within - one of its side effects being premature ageing. Therefore, it is always advisable that you apply a sunscreen lotion before heading out.

Now that you know why it is important to apply a sunscreen lotion, let's take a look at some other important things like what are the things you should consider while buying a sunscreen lotion - with the first and the most important one being its SPF content.

Things To Consider When Buying A Sunscreen Lotion

1. Check Its SPF Content

Well, this is one of the most essential things to check when you head out to buy a sunscreen. The amount of protection a sunscreen lotion offers is evaluated by its SPF content. The more the SPF content, the better is your sunscreen. For the weather in places in Mumbai, Delhi, or Kolkata, a sunscreen with SPF 30 would be absolutely perfect. For places like Bangalore, where the weather is a little cooler, a sunscreen with SPF little less than 30 would work.

Sunscreen लगाने से पहले जान ले SPF का सही मतलब | Boldsky

2. What Is Its Manufacturing Date?

Now, the next thing after SPF content is the manufacturing date of the sunscreen. As you know, one should always check the manufacturing date of any product before buying it. Be it some eatables or any creams, the manufacturing and the expiry dates do matter. When choosing a sunscreen lotion, always go for the ones that have recently been manufactured.

3. Brand Does Matter

Well...well...well...yet another important point you must note there. A good branded sunscreen is always a lot better than some cheap products. Buying a branded sunscreen does not mean that it has to be expensive. You can also go for some branded but budgeted sunscreen lotions.

4. Always Check For Harmful Content In It

Now, this is something you must check for very seriously. Anything that has to do with your health or skin should be thoroughly checked and assessed. Always check if there are any harmful ingredients present in the sunscreen that you are choosing. If the sunscreen that you are choosing has ingredients like oxybenzone you should not go for it, as oxybenzone is a hormone disruptor. It can cause allergic reactions on your skin.

5. Cream Works Better Than Spray/Powder

Another good point to note! When buying a sunscreen lotion, always go for the creamy type one, as it will form a nice layer on your skin, thus preventing the sun from penetrating within. If you choose a spray, it might wear off soon, not serving its main purpose. Also, if you go for a powdery one, it might wear off too...but the cream will stick on to your face and do its job wonderfully.

6. Is Your Sunscreen Sweat Resistant?

Okay...so this point is also equally important to note. When buying a sunscreen - like all other things - you must also check if it is sweat resistant. Because if you do not check your sunscreen's compatibility with sweat, it might wear off soon, especially if you start sweating. Your face might become oily too and it will spoil your entire look and even ruin your makeup if you are wearing any.

7. Is You Sunscreen Kid Friendly?

Next, this is again yet another point to remember. If you have any kids in the house, always look for makeup or beauty products that are kid friendly.

8. Can You Use It For Acne-prone Skin?

Well, another important point to note! When buying a sunscreen, always check if it suitable for all skin types - especially those who have sensitive skin.

Now that you are well aware of all these essential things you should consider before buying a sunscreen, we are sure you will make the right choice for your skin and keep it youthful, healthy, and glowing as always.

For more such tips, tricks, and hacks - you know what to do...Subscribe to Boldsky today!