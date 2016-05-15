Men look sexy if they experiment with their beard. Soft stubble can give you an innocent look, while a goatee can really make you look sexy. But, all these styles will go in vain if you suffer from razor burn after shaving.

After all, you definitely don’t want to have redness and rashes on your clean cheek after shaving, right? The razor burn is not only a problem for males.

Women also use ladies’ razor to get rid of the unwanted body hair quickly. Razor burn is quiet natural for a sensitive skin. So, what are the ways to soothe your skin after shaving?

Actually, there are a lot of ways to soothe your skin after shaving. Men can use after-shave lotions and women can seek help from moisturisers.

However, both of these elements are not enough to treat your wound. Also, those are full of chemicals, which may lead to further dryness and irritation.

Why not follow homemade ways to soothe your skin after shaving? These are very easy to find and almost are free of any side effects.

These homemade ways to soothe your skin, after shaving, can give you a good relief from further irritation and infection. But, prevention is always better than cure.

So, always use new blades to shave and also, the shaving cream must be of a good quality.

Hence, here are some of the homemade ways to soothe your skin after shaving, take a peek.

1. Cold Compress: This is the easiest way to prevent redness and itchiness after shaving. Splash cold water immediately after shaving. Then, wrap a few ice cubes in a towel and compress it on the wound. It will heal instantly. 2. White Tea: Due to the presence of tannic acid, white tea is a wonderful remedy, as it helps reduce inflammation and soothes your skin. Just soak a tea bag in cold water and press it on the wound. It will instantly work on the swelling and redness. 3. Witch Hazel: In case you cut your skin while shaving and it is bleeding, immediate application of witch hazel can help you to stop blood flow. It has natural astringent properties and it can constrict the blood vessels. Consider it as one of the best homemade ways to soothe your skin after shaving. 4. Apple Cider Vinegar: While looking for homemade ways to soothe your skin after shaving, this tip can help you. It has anti-inflammatory components that instantly soothe inflammation and itchiness. Also, this vinegar has acetic acid, which prevents further infection. 5. Aloe Vera: To treat infected and irritated skin, there is no better component than aloe vera. Just take out the gel from the leaves and apply it directly on the wound. You will feel a soothing and cooling effect soon. You can also use aloe juice to get a quick healing soon. 6. Aspirin: If you have a highly sensitive skin, stay away from this remedy. If not, then soak aspirin tablets in water and make a paste of it. Now, apply that on the irritated skin. Wash the area after 10 minutes. 7. Lip Balm: Lip balm contains beeswax, which not only helps to clot blood and prevent bleeding, but also seal your cut to prevent any contamination. Wow, did you know about this?? 8. Honey: Are you looking for natural ways to soothe your skin after shaving? Honey is the best remedy to use. Due to the antibacterial properties, honey quickly solves your swelling and inflammation problem. Also, honey is natural moisturiser that prevents itchiness due to dryness.