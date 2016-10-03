Durga Puja 2019: Scrubs To Make Your Face Spot Free For Durga Puja! Skin Care oi-Riddhi Roy

It is the time of the year when we immerse ourselves in colours, celebrations and want to look our best. Scrubbing is a really good habit for spot-free, clear skin. Scrubbing helps get rid of dead skin cells and reveals a brighter, clearer complexion. With the festive season here like Durga puja and Navratri, we all need scrubs for spot-free skin.

Scrubbing or exfoliation is a process by which the dead skin cells get removed. Most branded scrubs have tiny beads in them to make this possible.

Scrubs also help improve circulation in the face and unclog pores that are clogged up with dirt and impurities.

Some brands are really trustworthy when it comes to the scrubs they make, although some are known to use plastic microbeads that could be harmful to the environment and even too abrasive for the skin. That's why it's best to use natural ingredients instead.

Natural ingredients would not harm your skin at all and they are even safe for the environment. So, try out these all-natural DIY scrubs for spot-free skin before Durga Puja. Have a look.

1. Oats & Water: Powdered oats are the safest options for people with really sensitive skin. Mix it with water and use it as a scrub to get rid of all the signs of dead skin cells. It is best to use water that is slightly warm. Use a toner after this to help shrink the pores back to their normal size.

2. Sugar &Tea Tree Oil: Make a scrub out of powdered sugar, a base oil (like almond or olive) and add a few drops of tea tree oil to this. Tea tree oil is antibacterial in nature and helps reduce chances of pimples happening and even gets rid of previous pimples.

3. Sugar & Lemon: Powdered sugar is very gentle on the face and not too abrasive, while lemon helps to lighten the skin tone.

4. Honey & Lemon: Honey is a really good and gentle exfoliant. It helps get rid of dead skin cells without being abrasive. Lemon helps get rid of tan and discolouration of the face because of its natural bleaching properties.

5. Oats & Olive Oil: Mix oats with olive oil for a really good scrub that'll help get rid of dead skin cells and, at the same time, provide moisture to keep the skin supple.

6. Baking Soda & Water: This is a really good scrub recipe for people who are bothered by oily skin. This helps get rid of the dead skin cells and, at the same time, reduces oil production in the face.

7. Sugar & Honey: Both of these ingredients are really good exfoliants, so they are combined together to make one of the best scrubs. Use this scrub twice every week to get spot-free skin right in time before Durga Puja.

8. Honey & Cinnamon: Cinnamon has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which is really good for the skin that is inflamed by acne and pimples. Plus, it gives a really nice, tingly feel to the skin.

9. Green Tea & Honey: Green tea is full of antioxidants, which makes it perfect for the skin that is prone to dark spots and even acne. Cut a used green tea bag and scoop out the content to mix it with honey or even with your regular face wash to make this scrub.

10. Coffee & Olive Oil: This scrub is best for people facing issue such as loosening of the skin due to ageing. Caffeine in coffee helps firm up the skin and olive oil provides moisture. It's best to use this scrub only once a week, as it can be a little harsh.

11. Sugar & Olive Oil: Mix sugar and olive oil for one of the most simple and effective scrubs for spot-free skin. Rub it in gentle, slow circular motions. Wash with cold water after 5 minutes.

12. Brown Sugar & Almond Oil: Mix powdered brown sugar with almond oil to gently scrub the face and let the vitamin E in the almond oil heal and keep the skin supple.