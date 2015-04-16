7 DIY Face Wash Recipes For Clear, Pore-free Skin

The first step behind caring for one's skin is cleansing. Dust, hummus, dirt, and bacteria percolate on one's skin and make the skin accumulated with dirt all around the body, thereby leading to an assimilation of many diseases.

That is the reason why one's skin is required to have a thorough cleansing routine. If the proper cleansing is not done, then these impurities cling to the pores of the skin and thereby give way to many skin problems.

Homemade face washes can help in avoiding these skin problems. They are very mild on one's skin and they do not cause any side effects and are quite inexpensive. One can search and discover the best ingredients available in a home kitchen to prepare the cleanser suitable for the skin type.

Best Homemade Face Wash for Various Skin Types

Homemade Face Wash for Normal Skin / Homemade Face Wash for Dry Skin

People with dry skin get affected by using a chemical face wash, as it tends to dry the face a lot. Hence, they can give a try to the homemade face wash for dry skin, which helps to restore the natural moisture balance of the face. Let us discuss the various DIY Face Wash Recipes:

1. Curd and Honey Cleanser:

Take 2 teaspoons of curd in a bowl. In it, add 1 teaspoon of organic honey. Mix this pack well and apply it all over the face. Then, keep the face in that condition for about 2-3 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. One can also add 1 teaspoon of olive oil if there is a question of very dry skin. After all these chores, one can continue with their moisturizing and toning processes on a usual basis. This cleanser can be used on a regular basis, as it is very mild on the skin.

2. Honey and Egg Cleanser:

Take 1 large egg yolk, add 1 teaspoon of the organic honey. Make a smooth paste of 6-7 almonds and add to this pack. Stir the pack well and apply it all over the face. Keep it for 10-15 minutes, so that the pack dries off well. Rinse off with lukewarm water to reveal smooth and moisturized face.

3. Cream and Apple Cleanser:

Boil a small-sized apple and with the help of a fork, mash it gently. Into this, add 1 teaspoon of cream, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice or orange juice. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Apply this pack all over the face including forehead and neck. Keep this for 5 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Homemade Face Wash for Oily Skin / Homemade Face Wash for Acne

Oily skin generally attracts a lot of dirt, which often leads to the formation of acne, blackheads, and pimples. The organic cleansers are most suitable for fighting oily skin adversities, without any side effects.

4. Yogurt and Strawberry Cleanser:

Take 2 fresh ripe strawberries and add 2 teaspoons of yogurt. Mix both the constituents in the mixer and shake it slowly. Pour slowly and massage on the face. Keep it for 5-7 minutes and then rinse off with cool water. This cleanser will remove the excess oil and sebum from the face.

5. Milk and Honey Cleanser:

Mix 1 teaspoon of honey with 2 teaspoons of raw milk. You will get a fine lotion that you will be applying evenly to your skin. Gently massage on your skin for 2 to 3 minutes, and after that, rinse off using warm water. This cleanser will brighten your skin, and remove the oil from the face. This is a wonderful homemade face wash for sensitive skin.

6. Clay and Aspirin Cleanser:

Clay is one of the best cleansers for all skin types. It absorbs all the excess oil, dirt and sebum, refreshes and soothes any type of skin irritation. Aspirin is well known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Thus, this cleanser not only cleanses your face but also helps in fighting off the pimples. In a bowl, mix two teaspoons of clay, add 2-3 crushed aspirin (powder) and form a smooth paste by adding little water. Keep for 10 minutes till it dries and rinses off with cold water.

7. Pineapple Cleanser:

Mix 2 teaspoons of pineapple juice, now add 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Into this, add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to make a thick paste. Apply and massage all over your face gently. Keep for 5 minutes before rinsing with cool water.

Thus, it can be seen that instead of going for cosmetic face washes, the homemade face washes if properly utilized bring about a fantastic positive change in the person's skin texture. The clinging of dirt in the person's porous skin is very difficult to remove; but still these DIY Face Wash Recipes help one to get rid of this dirt present in the pores of the skin.

Let us look at various ingredients and their purposes in facial cleanser:

Oats - It helps in cleaning, soothing and moisturizing.

Clay - It helps in tightening of the skin, absorbs and removes toxins and smoothens skin.

Almonds - It slightly exfoliates and it smoothens skin.

Dried Flowers - Rose, lavender, and calendula flowers were chosen for their healing, soothing, and moisturizing properties

Lavender Essential Oil - Lavender is the most versatile oil and perfect for any skin type, including dry, sensitive, acne-prone, irritated and inflamed, or oily

Thus, finally, it can be concluded that DIY Face Wash Recipes is all about reclaiming the conventional way of doing things on your own and doing them naturally in homemade situations and enjoying all the advantages of a natural treatment.