Have you ever thought of pampering your skin with a sweet treatment? Yes, by sweet treatment we are referring to the use of chocolate on the face! Chocolate facials are the latest rage and they are not just preferred by chocoholics, but by every beauty-conscious woman.

How Is A Chocolate Facial Beneficial For Your Skin?

• Chocolate is high in antioxidants and has anti-ageing properties.

• It helps in getting rid of tan and adds a healthy glow to your skin.

• Chocolate lightens blemishes and scars, boosting production of collagen.

• It keeps your skin moisturised and delays appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

• Chocolate facials are suitable for all skin types.

Can A Chocolate Facial Be Done At Home?

Of course you can do a luxurious chocolate facial at home without shelling a bomb on expensive parlour treatments.

Here, we have compiled few simple chocolate face masks that you can easily make at home. But, before beginning on any facial treatment, it is essential to cleanse, exfoliate, tone and moisturise your skin to prep it up for the facial.

How To Do A Chocolate Facial At Home?

Cleansing

To do a chocolate facial, begin by cleansing your skin. For this, you can use any mild cleanser to wash your face. However, here we offer you a home-made formula to cleanse your face.

- For Combination And Dry Skin

Use a natural cleanser like milk and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Dip a cotton ball in this solution and cleanse your face.

- For Oily Skin

Soak some fuller's earth (multani mitti) in rose water. Once it softens, apply it on your face for 2 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Exfoliation

After cleansing, it is necessary to exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells. Some home-made scrubs that are ideal for exfoliation are:

• For Dry Skin

Mix 2 tsp of cocoa powder with 4 tsp honey. Add 2 tsp brown sugar and 2 tsp of olive oil to this. Mix all the ingredients to make a homogenous mix.

Scrub your face with this mix in slow, gentle, circular motions for 5 minutes. Wait for a minute and wash it off with lukewarm water.

• For Oily, Sensitive Skin

Mix 2 tsp of cocoa powder with 1 tsp of coffee dust and 1 tsp of oats. Add enough raw milk to this mix, so as to make it a scrub consistency.

Scrub this on to the face for 5 minutes in gentle, circular motions and wash it off with water.

Chocolate Massage Cream

To prepare a chocolate massage cream, follow these steps:

Take a small cube of dark chocolate and melt it completely.

Add 2 tsp of this melted dark chocolate with 5 tsp of condensed milk (if you have dry skin) or 5 tsp of sour curd (if you have oily skin).

Now add 2 tsp of cocoa powder and the gel of 2 vitamin E capsules (optional) and make a homogenous mix.

Apply the cream on face and massage in gentle upward motion, avoiding the eye area. Continue this for 10 to 15 minutes and wipe it off with a cotton towel dipped in lukewarm water.

Chocolate Face Mask (type 1)

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (3 to 4 medium-sized)

Cocoa powder (2 tsp)

Honey

Fresh aloe pulp (3 tsp)

Milk

To Make The Mask

• Melt 3 to 4 medium-sized cubes of dark chocolate in a double boiler.

• Add 2 tsp cocoa powder while it is still hot.

• Add sufficient amount of milk to this mix so as to make a paste and add a tsp of honey to this mix.

• Scrape out the gel of fresh aloe vera leaf and juice it without adding water. Add 3 tsp of this fresh juice to the chocolate paste. The consistency should be such that the pack is not too thick or not too thin. Now, the mask is ready for application.

To Apply The Mask

• Apply this face pack evenly on face and neck using an application brush.

• Leave the pack undisturbed for at least 20 minutes.

• Soak a clean washcloth in warm water and place it on the face to loosen the pack.

• Once the pack has loosened, wipe it off with the washcloth and ensure that there are no residues of the mask left on the face.

Chocolate Face Mask (type 2)

Ingredients

Dark chocolate (1 bar) or dark cocoa powder (1 tsp)

Gram flour 1 tsp

Curd 1 tsp (for oily skin) or cream 1 tsp (for dry skin)

Fresh lime juice (1 tsp)

To Make The Mask

• Melt the bar of dark chocolate in a double boiler or use the dark cocoa powder dissolved in water ensuring that no lumps are formed.

• Add a tsp of gram flour to this. The gram flour helps in tightening the skin and removing dirt and oil.

• Add a tsp of curd if you have oily skin, or use cream if you have dry skin.

• Add a tsp of lime juice and mix all ingredients to make a smooth paste.

To Apply The Mask

Apply the mask evenly with an application brush and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Frequency Of Chocolate Facials

A chocolate facial is a mild facial suitable for all skin types. It is very effective and begins to show results just after two applications. However, for lasting effects, a long-term regimen may be required. The frequency of this facial depends on the needs of your skin. If you wish to remove excess oil and add a glow, use the facial twice a month. But, if you wish to remove wrinkles or tan, you will have to continue this facial every week. After achieving the desired results, the frequency can be reduced.