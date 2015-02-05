Amazing Benefits Of Ghee For Skin And Hair Skin Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

Ghee is a prominent ingredient in Indian household. We've been using ghee for cooking since ancient times. Apart from that, it is also an essential part of our religious rituals. But did you know that ghee has a lot of benefits for skin and hair as well?

Using the natural ingredients in your beauty routine has become a trend today, as it should. Ghee is one such power-packed ingredient, easy to store and use, and a must-have in your skin and hair care.

Otherwise known as clarified butter, ghee is rich in antioxidants such as vitamins A and E, that help to fight free radical damage. It contains fatty acids that nourish the skin and make the hair healthy and strong. [1]

Let's have a look at the benefits ghee has to offer for skin and hair and how to use it.

Benefits Of Ghee

It deeply moisturises the skin and brings a glow to your face.

The fatty acids in ghee help to hydrate the skin.

It prevents skin ageing.

It helps to treat scars.

It helps to heal burn wounds.

It helps to reduce dark circles.

It provides a soothing effect.

It helps to treat dark lips.

It can help heal cracked heels.

It can lighten dark spots.

It can help treat chapped lips.

It rejuvenates the skin.

It conditions the hair.

It can help treat dry hair.

It can be used to repair split ends.

It helps to get rid of dandruff.

It helps to get rid of frizzy hair.

It promotes hair growth.

It makes the hair smooth.

How To Use Ghee

A. For Skin

1. Ghee massage

If you are facing the issue of dry skin, a ghee massage is ideal for you.

What do you need

2 tbsp ghee

Method of use

Put the ghee in a bowl and heat it.

Let it cool down to lukewarm.

Gently massage the lukewarm ghee on your skin.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Take bath.

2. Ghee and gram flour

Gram flour helps to remove the tan and brightens your skin. It can help treat acne, pimples and blackheads. Milk helps to make the skin firm. It contains lactic acid and helps to remove dead skin cells. [2]

What do you need

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp gram flour

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Mix gram flour with the ghee.

Add milk in the mixture so as to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it until it dries and you feel your skin stretch.

Rinse it off with water.

3. Ghee with honey

Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the skin. It has antioxidants like vitamin C, that help protect the skin against free radicals. [3] It acts as a moisturiser for the skin. Together ghee and honey will help to get rid of chapped and dry lips and make them smooth and soft.

What do you need

1 tsp ghee

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture into your lips before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wipe it off in the morning.

4. Ghee with masoor daal, primrose oil, vitamin E and milk

Masoor dal is rich in antioxidants and protects the skin from free radicals. [4] Vitamin E is also an antioxidant. [5] It helps to protect the skin from sun damage and rejuvenates the skin. Primrose oil moisturises the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin.[6] Using this pack will leave you with glowing skin.

What do you need

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp masoor dal, ground into powder

5 drops of primrose oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Mix masoor dal powder, ghee and primrose oil in a bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and squeeze out the oil in the bowl. Mix well.

Add milk as required to make a smooth paste.

Apply it evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

B. For Hair

1. Ghee mask

Using ghee hair mask will help you get rid of the split ends.

What do you need

Ghee (as required)

Method of use

Heat up the ghee a little.

Apply the warm ghee to the ends of the hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and cold water.

2. Ghee with amla, lime and almond oil

Amla or gooseberry nourishes the scalp. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the scalp. It also stimulates hair growth. [7] Lime contains vitamin C [8] which is an antioxidant and keeps the scalp healthy. Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, magnesium and fatty acids. [9] It nourishes the scalp and treats damaged hair. All these together will help get rid of dandruff and nourish the scalp.

What do you need

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

View Article References [1] Sharma, H., Zhang, X., & Dwivedi, C. (2010). The effect of ghee (clarified butter) on serum lipid levels and microsomal lipid peroxidation. Ayu, 31(2), 134. [2] Tran, D., Townley, J. P., Barnes, T. M., & Greive, K. A. (2015). An antiaging skin care system containing alpha hydroxy acids and vitamins improves the biomechanical parameters of facial skin. Clinical, cosmetic and investigational dermatology, 8, 9. [3] Samarghandian, S., Farkhondeh, T., & Samini, F. (2017). Honey and health: A review of recent clinical research. Pharmacognosy research, 9(2), 121. [4] Houshmand, G., Tarahomi, S., Arzi, A., Goudarzi, M., Bahadoram, M., & Rashidi-Nooshabadi, M. (2016). Red Lentil Extract: Neuroprotective Effects on Perphenazine Induced Catatonia in Rats. Journal of clinical and diagnostic research: JCDR, 10(6), FF05. [5] Keen, M. A., & Hassan, I. (2016). Vitamin E in dermatology. Indian dermatology online journal, 7(4), 311. [6] Muggli, R. (2005). Systemic evening primrose oil improves the biophysical skin parameters of healthy adults. International journal of cosmetic science, 27(4), 243-249. [7] Yu, J. Y., Gupta, B., Park, H. G., Son, M., Jun, J. H., Yong, C. S., ... & Kim, J. O. (2017). Preclinical and Clinical Studies Demonstrate That the Proprietary Herbal Extract DA-5512 Effectively Stimulates Hair Growth and Promotes Hair Health. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2017. [8] Sir Elkhatim, K. A., Elagib, R. A., & Hassan, A. B. (2018). Content of phenolic compounds and vitamin C and antioxidant activity in wasted parts of Sudanese citrus fruits. Food Science & Nutrition. [9] Capó, X., Martorell, M., Sureda, A., Riera, J., Drobnic, F., Tur, J. A., & Pons, A. (2016). Effects of almond-and olive oil-based Docosahexaenoic-and vitamin E-enriched beverage dietary supplementation on inflammation associated to exercise and age. Nutrients, 8(10), 619.