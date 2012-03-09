4 Refreshing Mango Facial Recipes!

Summer heat and sun tan can spoil your complexion. To maintain that glowing and shiny skin, you avoid going out in the sun. For how many days are you going to stay indoors? Applying cosmetic sun protection creams are not that affective and by evening, you may even see shaded skin on your body.

To keep the glowing complexion even during the summer season, you have to ensure skin care at home! Mangoes, the fruit of summer, have several facial benefits.

So, apart from enjoying the taste of the summer fruit, you can also care for your skin with mangoes. Check out the mango facial recipes to refresh your skin this summer.

Mango Pulp

Refresh your skin by rubbing a mango pulp on the face and neck. The juicy fruit provides a cooling effect to the tired skin. Massage the face with mango pulp and leave it on for 6-10 minutes. Rinse with cold water. You can also wash with cold milk first and then with water.

Mango Curd Face Mask

To remove sun tan, you can apply this facial regularly or at least thrice in a week.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

1 tbsp curd

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

Mash a mango and add 1 tbsp of curd and lemon juice. Mix well and apply the paste on the face and neck. You can also apply it on the arms and other exposed skin parts to remove sun tan. Leave this summer fruit facial for 15 minutes and then rinse with cold water.

Mango And Egg Facial

This is another easy recipe to get glowing skin at home!

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

1 egg white

Method:

Mash one mango to make a puree and then add egg white. Whisk well and add it to the puree. Now, add 1 tsp of honey and apply this summer facial mask on the face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water and a mild face wash. This is because the smell of egg is very strong.

Mango And Gram Flour Facial

This pack will help you in removing tan and will brighten your skin.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp mango pulp

4 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp honey

Method:

Take out the pulp from a ripe mango. Add 4 tbsp gram flour and 1 tbsp honey and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this paste on your face and wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off in normal water. Repeat this twice a week.

Milk And Mango Face Pack

Mango contains vitamins A, C and E that nourish and hydrate the skin.

Ingredients:

Few slices of mango

3 spoons of milk

Method:

Add a few slices of ripe mango and 3 spoons of milk. Blend the mixture to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it stay on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off after 20 minutes in plain water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy twice a week to get rid of pigmentation.

Mango And Oats Face Pack

To get glowing skin and remove sun tan, this summer fruit facial recipe is very simple and effective.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp mango puree

3 tbsp oats

2 tbsp almonds

3-4 tbsp whipped cream

How To Do:

In a bowl, add 4 tbsp mango puree, 3 tsp powdered oats, 2 tsp powdered almonds and 3-4 tbsp whipped cream. Mix well and apply this mango face mask. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with cold water. The mango oats fruit facial recipe exfoliates, cleanses and freshens the skin.

Mango And Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) Face Pack

This pack will help you in getting rid of oily skin.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

2-3 spoons fuller's earth

A few drops of honey

Method:

Blend the mango, in order to take the pulp out of it. Add fuller's earth and honey into the mango pulp. Mix well. Apply this paste on your face and wait for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in plain water. Repeat this twice or thrice in a week for better results.