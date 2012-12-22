How To Get A Clear And Glowing Back Skin? Skin Care oi-Amrisha Sharma

Deep back cut outfits are back in fashion. You can see many celebrities flaunting their back in deep cut gowns. Looking at the clean and clear back can be really sensual. However, if you suffer from back acne or have rashes or scars on your back, you have to work on it at the earliest. As New Year party plans have started, you have to be prepared to flaunt your bare back in scooped outfits.

How to get a clear back skin?

Steam bath: A hot water shower can help you get a clear back. This is because the hot water opens the skin pores. If you go for steam, make sure you apply body oil especially on your back. Sit in the steam chamber for 10-15 minutes. The steam will make it easy to take out the dirt that will deposit on the skin. While taking bath, the soaked dirt will come out easily. It is one simple way to get a clear and glowing back. If you have acne on your back, use an acne-free medicinal soap or body wash while taking bath.

Scrub: It is very important to exfoliate the skin and get rid of dirt and dead skin cells. You can use a loofah or a back scrub to clean the back portion of your body. Loofah is a natural scrub that is used as a body scrub to cleanse the skin, remove dead skin cells and improve blood circulation in the body. As it is difficult to reach your own back, you can either use a bigger scrub or take the help of someone.

Sponging: To get a clear and glowing back, try this way. Sponging is an effective method to remove dead skin cells from the upper layer of the epidermis and exfoliate the skin. Sponging helps get cleaner and smoother skin.

Cover the dark spots: Acne scars can be a big turn off. To flaunt your deep back, you can hide your dark spots and scars with a concealer. Concealer is a magic makeup product that hides any sort of dark spots and blemishes on the skin. If a pimple or acne pops out, immediately hide it with a concealer. Choose a medicated concealer to hide as well as treat at the same time!

Oil massage: You can get glowing and clean back skin by massaging it once every alternate day. Use essential oils like almond, olive or lavender to massage your back. As it is winter, the skin becomes dry so, you have to overcome the skin's dryness. You can massage your back regularly to keep it clean, shiny and moisturised.

These are few easy and simple ways to get a clean and glowing back. Have you tried some other ways to get a clear back? Do share with us.