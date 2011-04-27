Toothpaste Solutions For Beauty Problems

Did you know that the use of toothpaste does not end with dental care, it can be used for several different purposes in our day-to-day life? Toothpaste use can also prove to be a great beauty solution. How? Here is the answer.

This common domestic item can be used for several beauty issues, ranging from skin, hair, lips, etc. Why do you have to go to salons and treat these issues when you have the all-in-one solution at your home?

Here are different ways to naturally use toothpaste for your complete beauty care. Before going to the remedies, keep in mind that the toothpaste to be used in all the remedies is supposed to be the white one. Although you find several types of toothpastes in the market these days, white toothpaste works the best for beauty purposes.

So, let us move on to some remedies using toothpaste.

Pimples

The first toothpaste use for beauty is for pimple cure. Toothpaste has a substance called triclosan. The triclosan substance in a toothpaste has antibacterial properties, which help in treating pimples. Apply a small amount of toothpaste on the pimple at bed time. The cure is expected within a few days.

Nails

Healthy nails have become history with the constant use of nail polish, nail art, fake nails, etc. To retain and promote healthy nails, use toothpaste. Toothpaste protects the enamel of our teeth and for the same reason, it is effective for healthy nails. After taking off the nail polish, brush your nails with toothpaste. It will make them shine and retain nail health.

Burns

Toothpaste has proved to be a treatment for burns and stings. If applied on the burnt out stinged area, it cures the irritation and cools off the burning sensation. If toothpaste is applied on the burnt area immediately, it prevents the occurrence of blisters and also ensures quick heal of the scars.

Acne Scars

Toothpaste promotes quick heal of acne scars. Even after the acne is treated, it often leaves behind an ugly scar. Apply toothpaste on the scars regularly and leave for a few hours. The anti-bacterial property helps in skin healing.

Brighten Your Lips Instantly

Another way in which toothpaste works as a beauty care, is by making the lips look brighter and pink instantly. It helps in removing the uneven tone of your lips.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of toothpaste

How to do:

In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of toothpaste. Mix them well, in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Make sure that you brush your lips gently for exfoliation. After exfoliating, apply the mixture on your lips. Repeat this once in a month to see the results faster. This remedy helps in making the lips look pink and soft.

Removes Unwanted Hair

One beauty issue that every woman faces is unwanted hair growth. Although there are ways to remove it chemically, most of us opt for a natural remedy. This toothpaste remedy will help you to remove unwanted hair permanently with its regular use.

Removes Dark Spots

This remedy will help in removing dark spots and dark patches on the face.

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon of toothpaste

½ teaspoon of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of baking soda

How to do:

In a bowl, add ½ a teaspoon of toothpaste. Add ½ a teaspoon of tomato paste into it. Finally, add baking soda and mix all the ingredients well. After mixing, apply the mixture on the affected area or the entire face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. Do this twice a week for a month to see the results.

Ingredients:

1 spoon of toothpaste

2 spoons of gram flour

4-5 spoons of milk

How to do:

In a bowl, add all the above-mentioned ingredients and mix them well. Apply this mixture on the body part with your fingers. Leave it on for 20-25 minutes. After 25 minutes, rub the mixture with a cotton pad, opposite to the direction of the hair growth. Use this twice a week to see faster results.