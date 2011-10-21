How To Get Rid Of Pimple Marks Overnight Naturally At Home?

Pimple is a major issue faced among all of us, irrespective of whether we are men or women. This is a very common skin issue that occurs among everyone, at least once in their lifetime. Some types of acne can be completely treated, while some keep occurring again and again.

A sudden outbreak of acne can throw your entire beauty game off balance. This annoying but, luckily, treatable skin condition can sneak up on you anytime and anywhere, especially when you have an important event coming up.

But acne or breakouts are not the results of a sudden phenomenon, although these appear suddenly on the skin most of the time. It can be caused due to stress, hormonal imbalance or even due to some foods in your diet.

There are several creams and cosmetic products to get rid of pimples. These measures take time and also leave dark spots known as pimple scars on the skin. Therefore, if you want to get rid of pimples overnight or in 2-3 days, take a look at these remedies.

Ice

Ice can be used to reduce any kind of an inflammation on the skin. It helps in tightening the skin pores and in improving the blood circulation of the skin. You can either use crushed ice or ice cubes for this.

Wrap up an ice cube in a cloth and gently rub over the affected area for a few seconds. Wait for a few minutes and repeat it again. You can do this as many times as you want, depending on how quick you want to get rid of your pimples.

Toothpaste

We all face the problem of pimples and acne. However, it's possible to treat those overnight with toothpaste.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of toothpaste

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

How to do:

Mix 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of toothpaste in a bowl. Make sure to mix it well, in order to avoid the formation of lumps. Apply this thick paste on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Do this before going to bed every day and wash it off in lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy until all your acne and pimples are gone.

Lemon

Applying honey on your face every day can have great benefits. Using a honey mask can aid in treating acne and dark spots. Lemon juice can also benefit the skin because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

Mix equal amounts of lemon and honey and apply it on the affected area with a cotton swab. Wash off the mixture in lukewarm water after 10 minutes.

Steam

A nice steam can unclog the pores and remove the dead skin cells. Just damp a towel in hot water and squeeze out the excess water. Now, put this towel on your face for a few minutes and then remove it. Repeat this process a couple of times.

Fill a large container with hot water and allow the steam to come in contact with your face for a few minutes. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and, after drying, apply an oil-free moisturizer.

Garlic

Garlic contains antifungal and antioxidant properties that help in treating the pimples really fast and quick. It also contains sulphur that promotes quick healing of the pimples.

Cut a garlic clove into two pieces. Rub the garlic on the pimples and leave it for five minutes before washing the skin with lukewarm water. Repeat the treatment several times in a day. This will result in quick healing of acne.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains mild acids that control the oil production of the skin and act as an astringent.

All you require for this is apple cider vinegar and water. Mix together equal amount of apple cider vinegar and water. Apply this on the affected area with a cotton swab and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry after 20 minutes.

Baking Soda

Baking soda has properties that help in removing the dead skin cells, kills bacteria, thus helping in getting rid of pimples overnight.

Take 2 tablespoons of baking soda and add enough water to make a thick paste. Gently scrub the mixture on your face in a circular motion. Wash in normal water and moisturize the face.

Repeat this every day for two weeks and you will see the difference. However, this remedy is not recommended for those who have an acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains antioxidants that heal the skin and help in the regeneration of the skin cells. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in getting rid of the pimples and acne scars overnight.

Lightly warm up the oil and apply it on the affected area. Apply the warm oil with your fingertips on the affected area. Massage in a circular motion. Apply this twice every day.

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly, which can be found in every household, helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized. It also helps in removing the acne spots and other blemishes.

Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly on the affected area to get rid of acne scars. Leave it on for a few hours. Repeat twice a day in the morning and night before going to bed. This is suitable for both dry and normal skin. But if you have an acne-prone skin already, this remedy is not for you.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help in treating pimple and acne scars overnight.

Cut an aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it. You can also use ready-made aloe vera gel that you get in the market. But using the fresh aloe vera gel is always better. Apply this on your face and gently massage. Repeat this once every day for best results.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is excellent for treating acne and pimples. It has antibacterial properties that help fight the bacteria that cause these skin problems.

Just dip a cotton ball in tea tree essential oil and dab it on the affected area. Rinse your face after 15 to 20 minutes. Use this before going to bed every night.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy in skin care. It kills the bacteria present on the skin and also aids in the quick recovery of the skin cells.

Mix enough turmeric with water to make a smooth paste that will cover the entire affected area. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water. Repeat this every day to get rid of pimple scars.