Jim Carrey Takes The Beard Growth Challenge During Self-Quarantine

Jim Carrey has found the way to beat the boredom of self-quarantine. The whole world has united against the pandemic coronavirus. People all over the world are practising social distancing and self-quarantine to safeguard themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. And that includes our favourite celebs. But, we all know it is not as easy as it seems. The period of self-quarantine can take a toll on us. And so, we are finding different ways to entertain ourselves and make this time productive. The talented actor, Jim Carrey has decided to grow a beard until we can get back to our normal lives.

Jim tweeted a selfie with his subtle stubble and told the world that he is planning to take on the beard growth challenge. His tweet read, " Day 1. I'm growing a beard until we all go back to work. I'll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether".

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

His tweet got some insane response. People are posting their own selfies in the comment section and taking up this challenge. Some of his fans are way ahead of him in this task. "Way ahead of you I'm on Day5 of #Letsgrowtogether", read one of the comments. While another fan posted a selfie of himself with a thick beard and commented, "Day 10. #letsgrowtogether". The most interesting comment, however, was of the Game Of Thrones star, Massie Williams. She commented, "gonna do this with my armpits xx".

With COVID-19 spreading so quickly, it is the need of the hour to stay home and stay safe. And if you are also looking for ways to conquer this time, this can be an amazing solution. So, why don't you join Jim in this challenge and get the hashtag #letsgrowtogether to your friends and family.

If you have taken on this challenge but have no idea how to grow a beard, we are here to guide you through. Here are some tips for beard growth.

Tips For Beard Growth

Wash your beard regularly. Keep the beard clean is important for healthy beard growth.

Apply beard oil to your beard from the first day itself. Take the beard oil in your palms, rub the oil between your palms, apply the beard oil on the skin underneath your beard and also your beard.

Making the beard growth better by combing your beard regularly.

Eat good food that helps to nourish the beard and boost beard growth.

Trim your beard regularly.

Stay hydrated. Drink 6-8 glasses of water every day.

Get beard shampoo and conditioner to wash your beard and keep it clean.

