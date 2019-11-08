7 Essential Oils To Promote Beard Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Not that you have decided you want to ace the beard look, there are certain things that will become a concern soon, like how to expedite the beard growth. A fresh beard might not look that great and so you want to it grow a soon as it can so you can flaunt it. And essential oils might just be the key to that.

Beard grooming is not an easy task. There are various factors you need to consider and the steps you need to take to care for your beard. Essential oils play a major role in your skincare and hair care[1] and they can also help you notch up your beard game and ensure a healthy and quick beard growth. So, what essential oils you can use to achieve this feat and how to use them? Let's find out!

1. Jojoba Oil

Not only to boost your beard growth, but jojoba oil is also a great oil to tackle itchy and flaky skin under and around your beard. Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin under your beard. Moreover, it is a great way to keep your beard and the skin underneath moisturised. It can also ward off issues such as beard dandruff.[2] Apart from that, it also helps strengthen the hair shaft and lead to healthy beard growth.

To use jojoba oil for beard growth, take a few drops of this oil and massage it gently on the skin underneath your beard and spread it on your beard as well. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning using a beard shampoo.

2. Rice Bran Oil

Rice bran oil contains omega-6 fatty acids that will nourish your beard, soften it up and prevent premature greying of beard hair, thereby making it manageable. The ferulic acid present in the oil boosts hair growth.[3] Furthermore, the carbohydrate compound, inositol present in the oil prevents beard dandruff and thus helps maintain beard health. This oil also adds shine to your beard.

Massage this oil on to your beard and the skin underneath it.

3. Cedarwood Oil

Cedarwood essential oil is a powerful oil to improve beard health and stimulate hair growth. It has strong antiseptic and astringent properties that help to stimulate the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth.[4] The anti-seborrheic properties of the oil regulate the sebum production in the skin and that prevents hair loss and boost beard growth. Besides, it also keeps the issue of beard dandruff at bay.

4. Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is a great oil for both your skin and hair. It keeps your skin nourished and moisturised and as we know the skin being the foundation for the beard, this leads to healthy beard growth. Avocado oil is rich in amino acids and proteins that nourish the beard hair. It also helps fight the itchiness under and around your beard. Moreover, it contains linoleic acid that stimulates the hair follicles to promote hair growth.[2] [5]

5. Sunflower Oil

Rich in vitamins A, B, C and E, sunflower oil is a storehouse of essential ingredients that are necessary to maintain the beard healthy. The linoleic acid present in the oil helps boost the beard growth by revitalising the hair follicles.[2] Besides, it keeps your beard moisturised and adds a healthy sheen to it.

6. Peppermint Oil

An amazing oil to cherish and groom the beard, peppermint oil has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant and antifungal properties that help to keep the harmful bacteria at bay and maintain a healthy beard. Peppermint oil is proven to cleanse and moisturise your hair and stimulates the hair follicles to boost hair growth.[6] Therefore, it makes for a quite effective beard growth oil.

7. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is a boost of nourishment for your beard. Studies have shown that lavender essential oil is effective in promoting hair growth.[7] It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to cleanse and nourish the skin underneath your beard. Not only that, but it also prevents beard dandruff and softens your beard.

