Screen Awards 2014: Bollywood Men
At the Screen Awards 2014, Boldsky spotted some of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood. These Bollywood men Farhan Aktar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more were looking hawte and dapper. So, we decided to share with you some of the images captured by the shutterbugs. Take a look:
Riteish Deshmukh
To be stylish was one of the key things which Riteish Deshmukh wanted to look on the red carpet at the Screen Awards 2014.
Aftab Shivdasani
The hunky actor Aftab who tagged his wife along to the Screen Awards 2014 looked a little feminine in the floral shirt. What do you think?
Shahid Kapoor
He is one of the many Bollywood men who can carry off a rugged look. Shahid looked just about amazing in the black velvet ankle length suit with the white satin shirt.
The Bachchans
No one can compare to the Bachchan men in Bollywood. Abhishek Bachchan in a dark navy blue tuxedo was in great competition to his father, Amitabh in a grey metallic suit coat and bright red tie.
Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan surely made a lot of hearts race on the red carpet at the Screen Awards 2014. His dashing hawte looks was indeed the talk of the evening.
Vivek Oberoi
Nothing can beat the rugged looks of what Vivek Oberoi displayed at the Life OK Screen Awards 2014 on the red carpet. The full black bold colour which he wore made him look delightful.
Anupam Kher
He was one of the Bollywood men at the Screen Awards 2014 on the red carpet who looked simply stylish in the black tuxedo.
Boman Irani
One of the Bollywood men who literally made us fly was none other than Boman Irani who was seen in a greyish black suit sans tie but a pocket square to go along with it.
Chetan Bhagat
Chetan Bhagat was one of the men who we happened to come across on the red carpet at the Life OK Screen Awards 2014.
Ranveer Singh
Sans the beard and the bad boy look, some failed to notice this Bollywood man on the red carpet at the Screen Awards 2014. The vibrant velvet blue suit which the actor wore on caught a lot of attention.
Farhan Akhtar
When compared to the rest of the Bollywood men at the Screen Awards 2014 on the red carpet, it was farhan akhtar who seemed to have made all the women go gaga over his selection of suit.
Javed Akhtar
We did not expect to see anything different when it came to javed akhtar clothing style at the Screen Awards on the red carpet.
Abhay Deol
Many were wondering what was wrong with the abhay deol's black eye. However, he did complete to fashionise it with the semi formal look.
Sonu Sood
The Indian model and actor, Sonu Sood looked dapper in a jet black tuxedo along with a white cotton shirt. The shining black tie which the actor wore along with the suit made him look complete.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar who is one of the renowned directors of Bollywood looked dapper in the black tuxedo along with one of his friends at the Screen Awards 2014 on the red carpet.
Shatrughan Sinha
With his daughter alongside him, the dashing Shatrughan Sinha looked versatile. The copper red shirt too complimented his look top perfection.