    Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: 10 Times The Megastar Impressed Us With His Sunglasses

    'Speed one terahertz, memory one zettabyte', guess who? Yes, it's none other than the most loved superstar, Rajinikanth. The megastar has not only turned out as the popular actor for his thundering dialogues, but also regarded as the style icon by his fans beause of his signature walk and his collection of stylish sunglasses. The way the actor flips his sunglsses, not only impresses us but also gives us unique techniques on how to flaunt it in style. In most of his movies, Rajinikanth is seen flipping a pair of stylish sunnies. It makes every fan of his want to own one.

    As the Thalaivar turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his best sunglasses, which every man should definitely own.

    Take a look at some of the best Rajinikanth sunglasses:

    Style 1

    This is a formal pair of sunglasses you can wear for the winter season. Although it is black in colour, it will go perfectly well with a silvery grey suit.

    Style 2

    For the rugged man, this is a perfect pair of sunglasses to own. Style your beard in this fashion and voila, you have got the Rajinikanth's style.

    Style 3

    If you are going for a casual look, this pair of sunglasses is best for you. The shimmering pair of sunglasses will look cool only with a white tee, just like how the Superstar Rajinikanth wears it.

    Style 4

    Even if you wear a traditional outfit, wearing a pair of these black sunglasses will make you look dapper and macho.

    Style 5

    No one can actually beat this Rajinikanth's style. It is one of his very best and our personal favourite.

    Style 6

    Musicians can have a style of their own too. Gear up with a pair of dark black sunnies to get the perfect Rajinikanth sunglasses style.

    Style 7

    This is one of our favourite styles of Superstar Rajinikanth. Going for cool colours and a dark pair of rectangle shades is the perfect fit.

    Style 8

    This pair of sunglasses will look cool on you. A French goatie, a cool shirt and a winter muffler will make you look more or less like the Superstar Rajinikanth.

    Style 9

    Leather is an all-time hit. The Lingaa actor is seen in a head-to-toe black style. You can go in for something like this too, if you want to stand out to look your very best.

    Style 10

    Here again leather plays an important role in defining his style. We love the pair of shades Rajinikanth is wearing to add perfection to his bad boy image.

    Understand...you better understand!

