British Fashion Awards 2019: Zara Larrson Sets A Brand New Beauty Trend With A Winged Crease Liner Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The British Fashion Awards 2019 or 2019 Fashion Awards were held in London last night. Many of the industry stars attended the event and gave us some major beauty goals. Celebrities such as Rihanna and Julia Roberts dazzled in some awe-aspiring hair and make-up looks, but it was Zara Larrson who gave us a brand new and stunning make-up trend- the winged crease eyeliner.

Keeping her eyelids simple and bright with a beige eyeshadow, she carved the crease at the hollows of her eye socket with a deep black eyeliner. This eye make-up can be seen as an extension of the crease eyeliner look that entails extending your eyeliner from the outer corner of your eyes to your crease and carving your crease.

The nude and light make-up and the almost-bare eyelids made the intense liner the main star. She wore an off-shoulder black dress with blue oval patterns at the event. Her hairstyle was also one that you should add to your arsenal for the time you give short hair a try.

How To Recreate Zara Larrson's Make-up Look

The first thing you would notice in the look is that the base is kept very light and fresh. The blushed placed beautifully on the apples of her cheeks brightens the whole look. When we talk about the eyes, the beige eyeshadow on the centre of the eyelids open up the eyes and make the hollow of the eyes more prominent. This makes the placement of the liner on the crease easy. You would also notice a subtle brown eyeliner running along her upper lash line adding depth to the eyes. The nude brown lips bring the whole look together.

To make it easier, here is a step-by-step guide for you to recreate this look.

What you need

Tinted moisturiser

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Highlighter

Brown eyeliner

Black liquid eyeliner

Beige eyeshadow

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Spoolie

Nude brown lipstick

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Steps to follow

Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face. Blend it well.

Spot conceal any marks or dark circles you might have.

If you did conceal, set the concealer in place by applying some setting powder over it immediately.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks with a very light hand.

Fill-in your eyes using the eyebrow pencil and brush through them using the spoolie.

Moving to the eyes, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Next, using the liquid eyeliner start carving the hollow of your eye socket using gentle and precise strokes. Wing it at the ends towards the ends of your eyebrows and go over it later to correct any imperfections.

Thinly line your upper lash line with the brown eyeliner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

Using the highlighter, highlight the high points of your face- cheekbones, the tip and bridge of the nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Set your face by spritzing some setting spray on it.