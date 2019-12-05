Just In
- 8 min ago Nushrat Bharucha, Vidya Balan, And Prachi Tehlan Give Wedding Season Outfit Goals
-
- 23 min ago Is Makhana Good For Diabetics?
- 57 min ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt, And Janhvi Kapoor Have Amazing White-hued Formal Wear Ideas For Us
- 1 hr ago Indian Navy Week 2019: 8 Brave Indian Navy Heroes For Whom It Was Service Before Self
Don't Miss
- Sports South Asian Games: Ashmita, Gayatri, five other Indians enter badminton finals; Sikki Reddy bows out women's double
- Movies Thalapathy 64 Streaming Rights Bagged By Amazon Prime!
- Finance P2P Lending Cap Raised To Rs 50 Lakh
- Technology Microsoft Xbox Lockhart Gaming Console With Anaconda Scheduled For 2020
- Travel 10 Budget-Friendly Holiday Destinations In India That You Can Visit In December
- News Maharashtra govt suggests merger of troubled PMC Bank with MSC Bank
- Automobiles MG ZS EV Electric SUV Unveiled For Indian Market: Range, Features, Specifications & Details
- Education Indian Navy Day: 5 Amazing Facts Students Should Know
British Fashion Awards 2019: Zara Larrson Sets A Brand New Beauty Trend With A Winged Crease Liner
The British Fashion Awards 2019 or 2019 Fashion Awards were held in London last night. Many of the industry stars attended the event and gave us some major beauty goals. Celebrities such as Rihanna and Julia Roberts dazzled in some awe-aspiring hair and make-up looks, but it was Zara Larrson who gave us a brand new and stunning make-up trend- the winged crease eyeliner.
Keeping her eyelids simple and bright with a beige eyeshadow, she carved the crease at the hollows of her eye socket with a deep black eyeliner. This eye make-up can be seen as an extension of the crease eyeliner look that entails extending your eyeliner from the outer corner of your eyes to your crease and carving your crease.
The nude and light make-up and the almost-bare eyelids made the intense liner the main star. She wore an off-shoulder black dress with blue oval patterns at the event. Her hairstyle was also one that you should add to your arsenal for the time you give short hair a try.
How To Recreate Zara Larrson's Make-up Look
The first thing you would notice in the look is that the base is kept very light and fresh. The blushed placed beautifully on the apples of her cheeks brightens the whole look. When we talk about the eyes, the beige eyeshadow on the centre of the eyelids open up the eyes and make the hollow of the eyes more prominent. This makes the placement of the liner on the crease easy. You would also notice a subtle brown eyeliner running along her upper lash line adding depth to the eyes. The nude brown lips bring the whole look together.
To make it easier, here is a step-by-step guide for you to recreate this look.
View this post on Instagram
BFA last night. Rihanna was there and I was shaking.
A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on
What you need
- Tinted moisturiser
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Blush
- Highlighter
- Brown eyeliner
- Black liquid eyeliner
- Beige eyeshadow
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Spoolie
- Nude brown lipstick
- Setting spray
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
Steps to follow
- Apply the tinted moisturiser all over your face. Blend it well.
- Spot conceal any marks or dark circles you might have.
- If you did conceal, set the concealer in place by applying some setting powder over it immediately.
- Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks with a very light hand.
- Fill-in your eyes using the eyebrow pencil and brush through them using the spoolie.
- Moving to the eyes, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.
- Next, using the liquid eyeliner start carving the hollow of your eye socket using gentle and precise strokes. Wing it at the ends towards the ends of your eyebrows and go over it later to correct any imperfections.
- Thinly line your upper lash line with the brown eyeliner.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.
- Using the highlighter, highlight the high points of your face- cheekbones, the tip and bridge of the nose and your cupid's bow.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Set your face by spritzing some setting spray on it.