Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot’s Three Exotic Eye Makeup Looks From Her Instagram

Crowned as Miss Israel in 2004, actress and model Gal Gadot earned global fame and recognition for portraying Wonder Woman. On-screen, she left everyone stunned with her action stunts but apart from it, the actress has also been grabbing attention online for her amazing makeup looks. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we found a lot of exotic eye makeup looks that are totally unmissable. So, we have come up with three best looks from her feed, which are definitely a visual treat.

1. The Frosty Blue Look

Gal Gadot created magic with her dreamy frosty blue eye shadow look. The eye shadow had a subtle sheen to it and she applied the eye shadow all over her lids, on the tear-ducts, and a little part of her crease also. The Justice League actress then applied a streak of jet-black eyeliner under her eyes that added to the bold quotient. She then coated her lashes with mascara and went for nude lip shade.

2. The Red And Purple Look

Gal Gadot created drama around her eyes and for that she picked a couple of colours. First, she went for purple haze eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, tear-duct, and crease part. She then highlighted her upper lash line with blue hue. The Fast & Furious 6 actress smudged her eye shadow to add smokey effect. However, with red eyeshadow, she covered her half cheekbones and applied the same eye shadow under her eyes too.

3. The Royal Blue Look

Gal Gadot picked the royal blue eye shadow to highlight her eyes with and it was more than enough to do all the talking. The eye shadow looked a little shiny and wet and she applied it over her lids in a particular shape. Keeping the edges bold and thick, she created pointed look on the middle of her eyes. The Wonder Woman actress kept her base minimal and balanced her look with satin nude lip shade.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Gal Gadot? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gal Gadot's Instagram